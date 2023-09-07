Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A US Open fan collapsed in the stands during a quarter-final matchup between Madison Keys and Marketa Vondrousova, delaying the game.

The collapse comes amid New York City encountering some of the most sweltering temperatures on record.

The US Tennis Association, however, said the fan was stabilised and the incident was linked to the man’s medical history, but not the heat. “The fan was taken for further assessment on site and safely discharged,” it said.

The person was given medical treatment as the game at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday night was delayed by eight minutes.

Pictures from the stands showed people pouring water on the man, who appeared to be sweating.

At the time, Keys and Vondrousova had already begun the match, with Keys, the American World Number 17, opening the play.

During the interruption, Keys went to the stand to give water and towels to a security guard who in turn passed them on to the individuals assisting the male fan.

Earlier in the day, World Number 3 Daniil Medvedev issued a grim warning, saying someone could die today.

A fan receives medical attention in the stands during the quarter final match between Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova and Madison Keys of the US (REUTERS)

The Russian player took two medical breaks during his game with Andrey Rublev amid soaring heat.

“One player is gonna die. And they’re gonna see,” Medvedev said.

“Honestly, at the end of the first set I kind of couldn’t see the ball anymore,” he said.

“I kind of played with sensations. Just tried to go for it, tried to run, tried to catch the balls and he did the same.”

It comes as the city of 200 million people was under a heat advisory for three days after temperatures soared over 90F, with some pockets reaching 100F or 10 to 20 degrees higher than historical averages.

A historic heatwave gripped the US southwest this summer, with Phoenix, Arizona remaining above 100F every day in July.

Albuquerque, Las Vegas and the San Joaquin Valley in California also all experienced more than 100-degree days for much of July.