Daniil Medvedev has warned “a player is going to die” after searing temperatures and humidity during his US Open match against Andrey Rublev.

During the final set on Wednesday, Medvedev looked into a courtside TV camera and warned that a player is "gonna die" in the nearly 95-degree conditions.

Medvedev used an inhaler during a second-set changeover on Wednesday while being looked at by a doctor, who checked his breathing with a stethoscope.

Measures have been taken during the tournament to help players deal with the heat including the use of ice as well as courtside tubes blowing cold air.