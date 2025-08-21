US Open draw live: Jack Draper, Emma Raducanu and Novak Djokovic discover first round opponents
Defending men’s champion Jannik Sinner faces a race to be fit after withdrawing from the mixed doubles through illness
The main draw for the US Open takes place today with defending champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka among the big names to discover who their first round opponents will be. Both players sit top of their respective world rankings and will be keen to defend their titles in New York over the next couple of weeks.
The British interest lies with Jack Draper, who enjoyed a career-best run at a grand slam by reaching the semi-finals here last year, and Emma Raducanu, the women’s singles champion in 2021. Other Brits include Katie Boulter and Sonay Kartal in the women’s draw as well as Cameron Norrie and Jacob Fearnley in the men’s.
Novak Djokovic will begin his latest bid to win a 25th major title while Carlos Alcaraz, fresh off a win at the Cincinnati Open, will attempt to best Sinner who defeated him in the Wimbeldon final.
In the women’s draw, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff hope to challenge for the title while exciting storylines include the return of Venus Williams at 45-years-old and teenager Victoria Mboko first major tournament since winning the Canadian Open title.
Follow the draw with our live blog below:
Brits in the men's draw
Jack Draper perhaps holds the strongest chance for a Brit to win the tournament.
He is the fifth seed and reached the semi-finals here in 2024.
Elsewhere, Cameron Norrie hopes to back up a superb run at Wimbledon with a strong outing here and Jacob Fearnley enters the draw as an unseeded player.
Men's seeded players
Here are the seeds for the men’s draw. It comes as no surprise that Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz take the top two spots having won 2025’s three previous majors between them.
- Jannik Sinner
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Alexander Zverev
- Taylor Fritz
- Jack Draper
- Ben Shelton
- Novak Djokovic
- Alex de Minaur
- Karen Khachanov
- Lorenzo Musetti
- Holger Rune
- Casper Ruud
- Daniil Medvedev
- Tommy Paul
- Andrey Rublev
- Jakub Mensik
- Frances Tiafoe
- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
- Francisco Cerúndolo
- Jirí Lehecka
- Tomás Machác
- Ugo Humbert
- Alexander Bublik
- Flavio Cobolli
- Félix Auger-Aliassime
- Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Denis Shapovalov
- Alex Michelsen
- Tallon Griekspoor
- Brandon Nakashima
- Gabriel Diallo
- Luciano Darderi
US Open mixed doubles champions make firm statement
US Open mixed doubles champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori insist they were playing for “doubles players” as they took the $1m prize in the controversial 16-team event in New York.
The all-Italian pairing are the only doubles specialist team in this year’s draw, courtesy of a wild card pick, and defeated Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud in the final on Wednesday.
“For us, it was important to send a message before the tournament,” Vavassori said,
“When we got the wildcard, when Eric [Butorac, US Open senior director] called me, I was grateful to play, [but] at least there were not so many doubles players.
“We are also playing for them. I think it’s important to show also that doubles players are great players.
“All the doubles guys were saying to me: ‘You are the only one playing for now, so play also for us a little bit.’”
Divisive US Open mixed doubles was a surprise success but must change to survive
“Spectacular awaits” was the tagline adorning every advertising hoarding inside Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong for this week’s revamped US Open mixed doubles tournament. The final verdict may be slightly more lukewarm.
Wednesday night’s result was victory for the defending champions and only actual mixed doubles team, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori. It was also a win both for doubles specialists, who face an uphill battle even to be taken seriously, and for tennis purists everywhere.
Divisive US Open mixed doubles was a surprise success but it must change to survive
Venus Williams set to return
Venus Williams has entered the draw as a wildcard option and will compete for the US Open title at the age of 45.
How far she can go will largely depend on who she is drawn out against in the early stages but a lengthy run towards the back end of the tournament would be a great story for the seven-time grand slam winner.
Which Brits are in the US Open draw?
Emma Raducanu, the British No.1, returns to New York to try and win the US Open title for the second time after her barnstorming victory here in 2021.
British No. 2 Katie Boulter and British No. 3 Sonay Kartal are also in the draw and all three will enter as unseeded players.
Women's singles seeded player
Here’s the list of seeded player for the women’s singles draw with Aryna Sabalenka, the defending champion and world No.1 of course seeded top of the pile.
- Aryna Sabalenka
- Coco Gauff
- Iga Swiatek
- Jessica Pegula
- Mirra Andreeva
- Madison Keys
- Jasmine Paolini
- Amanda Anisimova
- Elena Rybakina
- Emma Navarro
- Karolína Muchová
- Elina Svitolina
- Ekaterina Alexandrova
- Clara Tauson
- Daria Kasatkina
- Belinda Bencic
- Liudmila Samsonoval
- Beatriz Haddad Maia
- Elise Mertens
- Diana Shnaider
- Linda Nosková
- Victoria Mboko
- Naomi Osaka
- Veronika Kudermetova
- Jelena Ostapenko
- Sofia Kenin
- Marta Kostyuk
- Magdalena Frech
- Anna Kalinskaya
- Dayana Yastremska
- Leylah Fernandez
- McCartney Kessler
When is the US Open draw?
The draw for the men’s and women’s singles will take place on Thursday 21 August.
The start time of the draw will be around 5pm BST / 12pm local.
It will be available to watch live on the US Open website.
US Open singles draw
Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are the defending champions as the US Open returns in New York.
Both World No 1s triumphed against American opponents in last year’s singles finals, with Sinner defeating Taylor Fritz and Sabalenka beating Jessica Pegula.
Britain’s Jack Draper enjoyed his career-best run at a grand slam by reaching last year’s semi-finals, while Emma Raducanu has shown flashes of form on the hard-courts as she returns to the scene of her stunning 2021 title.
As well as Novak Djokovic’s latest bid for a 25th major title and Carlos Alcaraz’s attempt to stop Sinner’s winning streak, the return of Venus Williams as a 45-year-old wildcard adds to the storylines ahead of the final grand slam tournament of the year.
In what is usually an unpredictable tournament, teenager Victoria Mboko announced herself as one to watch by winning the Canadian Open title, while Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will be out to dethrone Sabalenka too.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the US Open main draw.
Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka both hope to defend the title they won last year and will discover who they face in the first round.
Stick around as we’ll have all the latest updates and build-up to the draw which takes place at 5pm BST.
