When is the US Open draw?

The best tennis players in the world head for Flushing Meadows for the US Open, the final grand slam of the tennis year.

Defending champions Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz are set to be the top seeds with strong fields in both the women’s and men’s draws.

Novak Djokovic is also set to return to New York having missed out on competing last year due to the Covid-19 vaccination policy of the United States, and will hunt a record-extending 24th major title.

Home favourite Serena Williams will be absent after bowing out of tennis at last year’s US Open, but sister Venus has been handed a wildcard at the age of 43.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the draw for the US Open?

The US Open singles draw will take place on Thursday 24 August. There will be 128 players in each draw, with 32 seeded – seeding ensures that top players do not meet in the early rounds.

When does the tournament start?

The main draw of the US Open starts on Monday 28 August at Flushing Meadows in New York. It will conclude on Sunday 10 September with the men’s singles final, which takes place one day after the women’s decider.

Qualifying began on Tuesday 22 August.

What are the session times?

The day sessions start at 4pm BST (11am local time), while the night sessions 12am BST (7pm local time).

The singles finals are both due to start at 9pm BST (4pm local time).

Who are the women’s singles seeds?

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Jessica Pegula

4. Elena Rybakina

5. Ons Jabeur

6. Coco Gauff

7. Caroline Garcia

8. Maria Sakkari

9. Marketa Vondrousova

10. Karolina Muchova

11. Petra Kvitova

12. Barbora Krejcikova

13. Daria Kasatkina

14. Liudmila Samsonova

15. Belinda Bencic

16. Veronika Kudermetova

17. Madison Keys

18. Victoria Azarenka

19. Beatriz Haddad Maia

20. Jelena Ostapenko

21. Donna Vekic

22. Ekaterina Alexandrova

23. Zheng Qinwen

24. Magda Linette

25. Karolina Pliskova

26. Elina Svitolina

27. Anastasia Potapova

28. Anhelina Kalinia

29. Elisabetta Cocciaretto

30. Sorana Cirstea

31. Marie Bouzkova

32. Elise Mertens

Who are the men’s singles seeds?

1. Carlos Alcaraz

2. Novak Djokovic

3. Daniil Medvedev

4. Holger Rune

5. Casper Ruud

6. Jannik Sinner

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas

8. Andrey Rublev

9. Taylor Fritz

10. Frances Tiafoe

11. Karen Khachanov

12. Alexander Zverev

13. Alex de Minaur

14. Tommy Paul

15. Felix Auger-Aliassime

16. Cameron Norrie

17. Hubert Hurkacz

18. Lorenzo Musetti

19. Grigor Dimitrov

20. Francisco Cerundolo

21. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

22. Adrian Mannarino

23. Nicolas Jarry

24. Tallon Griekspoor

25. Alexander Bublik

26. Dan Evans

27. Borna Coric

28. Christopher Eubanks

29. Ugo Humbert

30. Tomas Martin Etcheverry

31. Sebastian Korda

32. Laslo Djere