When is the US Open draw?
Everything you need to know ahead of 2023’s final grand slam
The best tennis players in the world head for Flushing Meadows for the US Open, the final grand slam of the tennis year.
Defending champions Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz are set to be the top seeds with strong fields in both the women’s and men’s draws.
Novak Djokovic is also set to return to New York having missed out on competing last year due to the Covid-19 vaccination policy of the United States, and will hunt a record-extending 24th major title.
Home favourite Serena Williams will be absent after bowing out of tennis at last year’s US Open, but sister Venus has been handed a wildcard at the age of 43.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is the draw for the US Open?
The US Open singles draw will take place on Thursday 24 August. There will be 128 players in each draw, with 32 seeded – seeding ensures that top players do not meet in the early rounds.
When does the tournament start?
The main draw of the US Open starts on Monday 28 August at Flushing Meadows in New York. It will conclude on Sunday 10 September with the men’s singles final, which takes place one day after the women’s decider.
Qualifying began on Tuesday 22 August.
What are the session times?
The day sessions start at 4pm BST (11am local time), while the night sessions 12am BST (7pm local time).
The singles finals are both due to start at 9pm BST (4pm local time).
Who are the women’s singles seeds?
1. Iga Swiatek
2. Aryna Sabalenka
3. Jessica Pegula
4. Elena Rybakina
5. Ons Jabeur
6. Coco Gauff
7. Caroline Garcia
8. Maria Sakkari
9. Marketa Vondrousova
10. Karolina Muchova
11. Petra Kvitova
12. Barbora Krejcikova
13. Daria Kasatkina
14. Liudmila Samsonova
15. Belinda Bencic
16. Veronika Kudermetova
17. Madison Keys
18. Victoria Azarenka
19. Beatriz Haddad Maia
20. Jelena Ostapenko
21. Donna Vekic
22. Ekaterina Alexandrova
23. Zheng Qinwen
24. Magda Linette
25. Karolina Pliskova
26. Elina Svitolina
27. Anastasia Potapova
28. Anhelina Kalinia
29. Elisabetta Cocciaretto
30. Sorana Cirstea
31. Marie Bouzkova
32. Elise Mertens
Who are the men’s singles seeds?
1. Carlos Alcaraz
2. Novak Djokovic
3. Daniil Medvedev
4. Holger Rune
5. Casper Ruud
6. Jannik Sinner
7. Stefanos Tsitsipas
8. Andrey Rublev
9. Taylor Fritz
10. Frances Tiafoe
11. Karen Khachanov
12. Alexander Zverev
13. Alex de Minaur
14. Tommy Paul
15. Felix Auger-Aliassime
16. Cameron Norrie
17. Hubert Hurkacz
18. Lorenzo Musetti
19. Grigor Dimitrov
20. Francisco Cerundolo
21. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
22. Adrian Mannarino
23. Nicolas Jarry
24. Tallon Griekspoor
25. Alexander Bublik
26. Dan Evans
27. Borna Coric
28. Christopher Eubanks
29. Ugo Humbert
30. Tomas Martin Etcheverry
31. Sebastian Korda
32. Laslo Djere
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies