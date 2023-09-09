(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The US Open has reached the last weekend and for the women’s singles title, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka will battle it out for a first-ever title apiece at Flushing Meadows.

Gauff is in fact searching for her first grand slam title after being beaten in her only final to date, while Sabalenka has one under her belt thanks to triumphing at the Australian Open earlier this year.

The pair both had plenty to contend with in their respective semi-finals earlier this week; the American saw her match halted due to a protest partway through, while Belarusian star Sabalenka had to come from a set down to beat homecrowd favourite Madison Keys.