A new first-time winner will be crowned at Flushing Meadows with champion Iga Swiatek knocked out early
The US Open has reached the last weekend and for the women’s singles title, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka will battle it out for a first-ever title apiece at Flushing Meadows.
Gauff is in fact searching for her first grand slam title after being beaten in her only final to date, while Sabalenka has one under her belt thanks to triumphing at the Australian Open earlier this year.
The pair both had plenty to contend with in their respective semi-finals earlier this week; the American saw her match halted due to a protest partway through, while Belarusian star Sabalenka had to come from a set down to beat homecrowd favourite Madison Keys.
Coco Gauff became the first American teenager since Serena Williams to reach a US Open final and the timing of her home breakthrough could not have been scripted better.
Williams’ diamond-encrusted and star-studded departure from tennis at Flushing Meadows last year showcased the impact she has had on the sport over 25 years.
But it also left a big hole, particular for tennis in the US, where a dearth of male success over the same period has seen its profile wane.
Now 12 months later, here is Gauff, taking over the baton in seamless fashion and poised to become one of the world’s biggest sporting stars.
The 19-year-old has taken over the baton from Serena Williams as America’s tennis superstar.
American Coco Gauff said she held no animosity toward the protesters who interrupted her U.S. Open semi-final match against Karolina Muchova on Thursday, though she did think their timing could have been a lot better.
The sixth seed beat Czech Muchova 6-4 7-5 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the championship match at Flushing Meadows for the first time and continue her terrific season.
After winning the first set and taking the opening game of the second, the match was halted when four protesters began shouting from the stands.
Three were escorted out of the venue without further incident but a fourth “affixed their bare feet to the floor” of the stadium, the USTA said.
“It was done in a peaceful way, so I can’t get too mad at it,” Gauff said. “Obviously I don’t want it to happen when I’m winning up 6-4 1-0, and I wanted the momentum to keep going.
“But hey, if that’s what they felt they needed to do to get their voices heard, I can’t really get upset at it.”
Coco Gauff had her semi-final interrupted by protestors for 49 minutes
The end of two weeks of intense action at the US Open draws near, but first the grand prizes have to be earned and handed out - with the women’s singles final coming up on Saturday night.
American teenager Coco Gauff has made good on her enormous potential and impressive form by surging into her second-ever grand slam final and her first on home soil, following an appearance at the 2022 French Open final.
On that occasion she was outclassed by Iga Swiatek but the No1 seed fell at the last-16 hurdle here, with Gauff knocking out the woman who beat the Pole - Jelena Ostapenko - in the very next round. After that only Karolina Muchova stood between Gauff and the final, with the American triumphing in straight sets after a delay due to a protest on the court.
Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka is looking to win her second grand slam of the year, having won in Australia already. The 25-year-old has a fantastic recent grand slam record, reaching the semis at Wimbledon and the French Open this year too. Daria Kasatkina, Qinwen Zheng and Madison Keys have all fallen to Sabalenka in the past week, the semi against the latter showing her resilience as she bounced back from losing the first set to love to win 2-1 after successive tiebreaker triumphs.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the US Open women's singles final.
Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka meet in the final at Flushing Meadows
