✕ Close Djokovic sings famous Beastie Boys song to crowd after US Open victory

Novak Djokovic aims to win yet another major title as he battles Daniil Medvedev in the US Open men’s singles final this evening. This match is a repeat of the 2021 final in which Medvedev triumphed over the Serb and this evening’s clash is one of the most highly anticipated meetings of the tournament.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz was the defending US Open champion and was expected to set up a repeat of the Wimbledon final but he was beaten by Medvedev in four sets during their semi-final. Djokovic can secure a 24th slam tonight to level Margaret Court’s record of singles titles. He reached the US Open showpiece by defeating 20-year-old American Ben Shelton in the semi-finals.

