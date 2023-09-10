US Open final 2023 LIVE: Latest updates as Novak Djokovic faces Daniil Medvedev in New York
36-year-old Djokovic is aiming to win a 24th major title as he faces 2021 US Open winner Medvedev in the final
Novak Djokovic aims to win yet another major title as he battles Daniil Medvedev in the US Open men’s singles final this evening. This match is a repeat of the 2021 final in which Medvedev triumphed over the Serb and this evening’s clash is one of the most highly anticipated meetings of the tournament.
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz was the defending US Open champion and was expected to set up a repeat of the Wimbledon final but he was beaten by Medvedev in four sets during their semi-final. Djokovic can secure a 24th slam tonight to level Margaret Court’s record of singles titles. He reached the US Open showpiece by defeating 20-year-old American Ben Shelton in the semi-finals.
Follow all the updates from the US Open men’s final as Novak Djokovic takes on Daniil Medvedev and get all the latest odds right here:
Daniil Medvedev warns against scorching New York temperatures at US Open
Daniil Medvedev has warned that one player “is going to die” given the intense humidity and soaring temperatures during the US Open.
New York is in the midst of a heatwave and in the middle of the day on Wednesday, when Medvedev was taking on Andrey Rublev in an all-Russian quarter-final, temperatures reached 33C amid humid conditions.
In the third set, with Medvedev two sets up, the outspoken world No 3 spoke directly into the camera, saying: “One player is going to die, and then you’re going to see...”
And the Russian added: “This and the Tokyo Olympic Games [were the worst conditions ever], it was brutal.
“The only good thing I see in these conditions is that both suffer. It’s tough for both of us.
“There were ups and downs but that’s so normal. At the end of the third set I kind of couldn’t see the ball anymore. I kind of played with sensations.
“It seemed like he couldn’t run anymore, but he kept coming back. Super tough to win.”
Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev add chapter to long journey
Novak Djokovic met Daniil Medvedev when the Russian was just a prospect at 19 years of age.
After Medvedev denied Djokovic the calendar slam in 2021, the Serbian will be out for revenge.
If Medvedev could win another final against perhaps the greatest to ever do it, his legacy would improve to bring him closer to the second tier of the greats in this era, including Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka.
US Open final prediction
The IBM Power Index gives Novak Djokovic the edge: 53 percent chance to win.
Daniil Medvedev has a 47 percent chance to win a second grand slam and second US Open crown.
Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram win third straight men’s doubles crown at US Open
Britain’s Joe Salisbury made US Open history alongside American partner Rajeev Ram with victory in the men’s doubles final.
Salisbury, 31, and 39-year-old Ram became the first team to win the Flushing Meadows title three years in a row in the Open era by beating India’s Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden of Australia 2-6 6-3 6-4.
It was a fourth grand slam crown for the duo and denied Bopanna a first major title at the age of 43.
Teenage dream – Coco Gauff’s rise to US Open champion
Coco Gauff fulfilled the script written for her as a 15-year-old by succeeding Serena Williams as America’s first teenage grand slam champion in more than 20 years.
Williams’ diamond-encrusted and star-studded departure from tennis at Flushing Meadows last year showcased the impact she has had on the sport over 25 years.
But it also left a big hole, particularly for tennis in the US, where a dearth of male success over the same period has seen its profile wane.
Daniil Medvedev knows he will need to produce perfect performance to win US Open
Daniil Medvedev knows he will have to be the “best-ever version” of himself if he is to win a second US Open title.
Medvedev rated himself a 12 out of 10 for his surprise semi-final victory over world number one and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.
Presumably the Russian third seed will have to crank that up to at least 13 if he is to deny Novak Djokovic a 24th grand-slam title.
“Against Novak, it’s always the same. He is always better than the previous time he plays,” said Medvedev.
Rafael Nadal fitness update ahead of farewell tour in 2024
Rafael Nadal’s recovery from injury is going “great so far” but it is too early to put a timeline on when he will return to action, says compatriot and friend Feliciano Lopez.
The 22-time Grand Slam winner has not played since his second-round exit at the Australian Open in January and has since undergone arthroscopic hip surgery.
Nadal, 37, announced in May that he expects 2024 to be his farewell tour where he wants to “try to enjoy and say goodbye to all the tournaments that have been important to me.”
Lopez, the former world No 12, spoke to Nadal in Mallorca at the end of June and revealed his health was in good order following his surgery.
“He was looking great,” Lopez told a group of assembled media including The Independent. “It was only a few weeks after the surgery and he was looking great, working perfectly, feeling healthy and everything is going great so far.
Coco Gauff claims US Open title with incredible comeback victory over Aryna Sabalenka
Coco Gauff fulfilled the script written for her as a 15-year-old by succeeding Serena Williams as America’s first teenage grand slam champion in more than 20 years.
Williams’ diamond-encrusted and star-studded departure from tennis at Flushing Meadows last year showcased the impact she has had on the sport over 25 years.
But it also left a big hole, particularly for tennis in the US, where a dearth of male success over the same period has seen its profile wane.
Now 12 months later, here is Gauff, taking over the baton in seamless fashion and poised to become one of the world’s biggest sporting stars.
What time is the US Open men’s final and how can I watch it?
The men’s final is one of the most highly anticipated clashes of the entire US Open tournament, and will see Novak Djokovic take on Daniil Medvedev in a repeat of the 2021 final.
Alcaraz was the US Open defending champion and world number one, but he was beaten by Medvedev in four sets.
Djokovic did not compete in last year’s tournament due to the United States’ coronavirus vaccine requirements, but will want to add to his tally, against the 27-year-old Russian who beat him in straight sets two years ago.
Djokovic has 23 grand slams to his name, and if he can secure a 24th it would level Margaret Court’s record of singles titles.
US Open men’s final: Djokovic v Medvedev
Good afternoon and welcome to Indy Sport’s coverage of the US Open men’s singles final.
Novak Djokovic is aiming to tie up the all-time grand slam singles record of 24 titles with Margaret Court.
And standing in his way from yet more history is Daniil Medvedev, who denied us a rematch from the Wimbledon final this summer, shocking Carlos Alcaraz in four sets and returning to the stage of his greatest triumph.
Remember, the Russian defeated Djokovic in straight sets in the 2021 final and will hope lightning strikes twice tonight.
Join us for all the build-up to the big one, including analysis, game-by-game updates and reaction.
