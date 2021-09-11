Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Fernandez LIVE: Latest updates from US Open final
Follow the action as the teenager attempts to become the first female British grand slam winner in 44 years
Emma Raducanu faces Leylah Fernandez in the final of the US Open, with the British qualifier already having rewritten history by reaching this stage - now she’ll be looking to land a first grand slam title in a sensational all-teenage final in New York.
Raducanu became the first qualifier, male or female, to reach a grand slam final when she defeated Maria Sakkari in the semi-finals and is aiming to become the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam title.
Fernandez, 19, hails from Canada and is similarly looking to win her first big title in what is the first grand slam final between two teenagers since Serena Williams beat Martina Hingis in 1999. Fernandez saw off Aryna Sabalenka in the last four to continue her own spectacular run, having also defeated former champion Naomi Osaka.
The winner, as well as the sporting success, will land a £1.8m prize cheque and 2,000 ranking points - enough for Raducanu to move into 23rd in the world, having come into the tournament in 150th.
Follow the women’s singles final at the US Open here as Emma Raducanu faces Leylah Fernandez:
Fernandez also produced what is perhaps the quote of the tournament after reaching the US Open final:
“A lot of people doubted me, my family and my dreams,” she said. “They kept saying no, that I’m not going to be a professional tennis player, that I should stop and just pursue going to school.
“I remember one teacher, which was actually very funny – at the time it wasn’t but now I’m laughing - she told me to stop playing tennis, you will never make it, and just focus on school.
“You know what, I’m just glad that she told me that because every day I have that phrase in my head saying that I’m going to keep going, I’m going to push through and I’m going to prove to her everything that I’ve dreamed of I’m going to achieve them.”
Leylah Fernandez’s run to the US Open has been just as special as Emma Raducanu’s. The Canadian, who turned earlier this week, had the tougher run to the final and has taken out three of the top 10 players in the world.
Her past four matches have all gone to three sets and she has spent more time on court than Raducanu, even though she’s played three fewer games than the Briton so far.
Her victory over world No 2 Sabalenka in the semi-finals was the best victory of her career, following those other remarkable wins over Osaka and Svitolina.
“My Dad would tell me all the time there’s no limit to my potential, to what I can do,” Fernandez said. “Everyday we just got to keep going for it. Nothing is Impossible. There’s no limit to what I can do, I am just glad that right now everything going well.”
Some of the statistics behind Emma Raducanu’s final have been extraordinary. She’s yet to drop a set in her nine matches in New York and has lost more than four games in any of those sets.
Her return points percentage ranks as the highest of any player at the tournament, with the 18-year-old winning a stunning 46 per cent of first serves she’s faced.
We’re now just 30 minutes away from the start of the US Open final, in what is set to be an unmissable occasion.
The match will now be broadcast on Channel 4 as well as on Amazon Prime. Here’s how you can watch.
Emma Raducanu, speaking to Amazon Prime ahead of the US Open final:
“It means a lot to me to reach the final. I honestly think that was some of the best tennis I’ve played out there [in the semi-final]. The crowd really pushed me through some really tough moments - I just love playing in New York.
“From a young age my parents were really big on staying calm under pressure, in all aspects of life really. It’s something that I’ve grown with and that’s helped me when I’ve been on the biggest stages.
“I didn’t expect to be here in the final. We were joking at the start that it’ll be a three-week trip in New York but to actually be here is incredible, and I just want to thank everyone.
“To both be in a final of a grand slam so young, it’s just incredible to see how far we’ve come. I think that being young you just feel fearless, there’s no pressure on you to win.
“Playing Leylah, technically I’m the qualifier and there’s no pressure on me again. I just can’t wait to get out there and have a swing.”
Martina Navratilova knows a thing or two about what it takes to win grand slams, and the 18-time champion has not been shy of praising Raducanu throughout the past two weeks at the US Open.
“Nobody does it this fast, this well. It has not been done before,” she says on Amazon Prime ahead of tonight’s final.
“Her rise has been phenomenal, nuclear. I don’t want to be too crazy about raising people up - but I’ve never seen this before, that’s the truth.
“Emma just needs to play her game and she’ll be fine.”
From the archives, this was the result when Raducanu last played Fernandez in the second round of junior Wimbledon.
The power of both players in these highlights is remarkable - well worth a watch ahead of tonight’s final!
Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez have both shocked the tennis world to reach the US Open as unranked teenagers - and the pair also have a shared history in the sport.
Raducanu and Fernandez have known each other since they competed at under-12 level, and faced off at junior Wimbledon in 2018, with Raducanu winning in straight sets.
“We first encountered each other because I was born in Toronto and she was Canadian, so we kind of made a little relationship back then,” Raducanu said.
“Obviously since then we’ve both come very far in our games and as people. I’m sure it’s going to be extremely different to when we last encountered each other. But we’re both playing good tennis so it will be a good match.”
Raducanu said that Fernandez’s run in the tournament had inspired her to achieve the same. Fernandez played a day before Raducanu until they both reached the semi-finals, which saw her defeat top seeds Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka in advancing to the last four.
Emma Raducanu struggled to explain what it meant to reach the US Open final, on what is just her second grand slam appearance and her debut season on the pro tour.
“A surprise. Honestly I just can’t believe it. A shock. Crazy. All of the above,” she said after defeat Sakkari in the semi-finals to become the first qualifier in grand slam history to reach a final.
“But it means a lot to be here in this situation. I wanted obviously to be playing grand slams, but I didn’t know how soon that would be. To be in a grand slam final at this stage of my career, I have no words.
“It means everything to me to be here in the main draw first of all, then in the final of the US Open. I always had dreams of playing in grand slams, but I just didn’t know when they would come.
“To come this early, at this point in my career, I’ve only really been on tour for a month, [and it has been] two months since Wimbledon. It’s pretty crazy to me.”
Emma Raducanu continued her astonishing run at the US Open as she defeated Maria Sakkari in straight sets in the early hours of Friday morning.
Those who fought off tiredness to stay up for the teenager’s match were rewarded as Raducanu put on a stunning display, as she secured the 6-1 6-4 victory.
The level of the 18-year-old’s play in New York has been remarkable as she has risen to the occasion to meet each passing test at Flushing Meadows.
Yet to drop a set in New York, a place in the US Open final is nothing short of what she deserves - and a meeting with Fernandez is a fitting way to determine the winner of what has been a stunning tournament.
