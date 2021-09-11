✕ Close Emma Raducanu: Key stats explained ahead of US Open final

Emma Raducanu faces Leylah Fernandez in the final of the US Open, with the British qualifier already having rewritten history by reaching this stage - now she’ll be looking to land a first grand slam title in a sensational all-teenage final in New York.

Raducanu became the first qualifier, male or female, to reach a grand slam final when she defeated Maria Sakkari in the semi-finals and is aiming to become the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam title.

Fernandez, 19, hails from Canada and is similarly looking to win her first big title in what is the first grand slam final between two teenagers since Serena Williams beat Martina Hingis in 1999. Fernandez saw off Aryna Sabalenka in the last four to continue her own spectacular run, having also defeated former champion Naomi Osaka.

The winner, as well as the sporting success, will land a £1.8m prize cheque and 2,000 ranking points - enough for Raducanu to move into 23rd in the world, having come into the tournament in 150th.

Follow the women’s singles final at the US Open here as Emma Raducanu faces Leylah Fernandez: