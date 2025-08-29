Racism storm overshadows US Open as Naomi Osaka joins criticism of Ostapenko’s ‘no education’ comment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Naomi Osaka has joined the debate swirling around Jelena Ostapenko’s comments and courtside clash with Taylor Townsend as a racism storm descends on the US Open.

Ostapenko, who has rejected accusations of racism, hit out at American Townsend and accused her of having “no education” and “no class” following their second-round match, with the argument now on Wednesday now building into one of the most talked-about moments of the tournament, with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka supporting the Latvian player.

The comments, which Ostapenko justified as a reaction to Townsend not apologising for a shot that hit the top of the net, have prompted accusations of racism.

Ostapenko strongly denied that on social media, while Townsend also said she did not interpret the remarks in that way, but Osaka gave the Latvian a verbal volley when asked about the incident.

“I think obviously it’s one of the worst things you can say to a black tennis player in a majority white sport,” said Osaka.

“I know Taylor and I know how hard she’s worked and I know how smart she is, so she’s the furthest thing from uneducated or anything like that.”

Ostapenko is known as one of the fieriest characters on the women’s tour, and Osaka added: “If you’re genuinely asking me about the history of Ostapenko, I don’t think that’s the craziest thing she’s said. I’m going to be honest.

open image in gallery Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia argues with Taylor Townsend of the United States ( Getty Images )

“I think it’s ill timing and the worst person you could have ever said it to. And I don’t know if she knows the history of it in America. But I know she’s never going to say that ever again in her life. It was just terrible.”

Sabalenka also addressed the incident after her second-round victory on Wednesday night, revealing she had spoken to Ostapenko following the row.

“I have to say that she’s nice,” said Sabalenka. “She just sometimes can lose control. She has some things in life to face and some struggles.

“I was just trying to help her to face it more in a mature way, trying to help her to settle down and just was someone she could speak to and just let it go.

“I really hope that one day she will figure herself and she will handle it much better. I’m pretty sure, looking back, she’s not happy with her behaviour.”

open image in gallery Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia reacts as she walks off the court after losing to Taylor Townsend of the United States ( Getty Images )

Ostapenko was back on court at Flushing Meadows on Thursday in doubles and may have feared a hostile reception from the crowd but that did not turn out to be the case, with cheers rather than jeers.

The former French Open champion declined to fulfil her press obligations afterwards, with organisers citing medical reasons.

PA contributed to this story