Independent
BulletinTrump latest
US Open order of play and day one schedule including Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka

The US Open gets underway on a Sunday for the first time as Djokovic and Sabalenka headline the opening day

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 24 August 2025 08:14 BST
Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka are in action on the opening day of the US Open
Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka are in action on the opening day of the US Open (Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka and Emma Raducanu are in action on the opening day of the US Open.

Djokovic begins his quest for a 25th grand slam singles title at the scene of his last major triumph, when he defeated Daniil Medvedev to win his 24th two years ago.

The 38-year-old has not played since his Wimbledon semi-final defeat to Jannik Sinner last month, and opens with a tough test against young American Learner Tien, who stunned Medvedev at this year’s Australian Open and has hard-court wins over Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev this season.

Defending women’s champion Sabalenka has had a frustrating year at the grand slams but the World No 1 will be the heavy favourite against Rebeka Masarova in her opening match.

Raducanu has shown some good form on the hard courts as the 2021 champion returns to Flushing Meadows, where she will play a qualifier in her opening match.

US Open - Day One order of play

All times are UK - BST

Arthur Ashe Stadium

1700 start

Ben Shelton (6) vs Ignacio Buse

Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Rebeka Masarova

0000 start

Novak Djokovic (7) vs Learner Tien

Jessica Pegula (4) vs Mayar Sherif

Louis Armstrong Stadium

1600 start

Emma Raducanu vs Ena Shibahara

Taylor Fritz (4) vs Emilio Nava

0000 start

Jasmine Paolini vs Destanee Aiava

Daniil Medvedev (13) vs Benjamin Bonzi

Grandstand

1600 start

Jakub Menšík [16] vs Nicolás Jarry

Alexandra Eala vs Clara Tauson [14]

Emma Navarro [10] vs Wang Yafan

Brandon Nakashima [30] vs Jesper de Jong

Stadium 17

1600 start

Alexander Shevchenko vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina [18]

Rebecca Marino vs Leylah Fernandez [31]

Jiri Lehečka [20] vs Borna Ćorić

Zhang Shuai vs Belinda Bencic [16]

US Open - Day Two order of play

All times are UK - BST

Arthur Ashe Stadium

1700 start

Madison Keys [6] vs Renata Zarazúa

Frances Tiafoe [17] vs Yoshihito Nishioka

0000 start

Venus Williams [WC] vs Karolína Muchová [11]

Reilly Opelka vs Carlos Alcaraz [2]

Louis Armstrong Stadium

1600 start

Barbora Krejčíková vs Victoria Mboko [22]

Federico Agustín Gómez [Q] vs Jack Draper [5]

0000 start

Sebastian Ofner vs Casper Ruud [12]

Alycia Parks vs Mirra Andreeva [5]

