US Open order of play and day three schedule including Katie Boulter and Coco Gauff
Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal, Fran Jones, Jacob Fearnley and Billy Harris are all in action as the opening round continues
There are two Wimbledon champions and five British players in action of day three of the US Open as the opening round continues.
Katie Boulter takes on Marta Kostyuk and Sonay Kartal faces a tough test of her own against Beatriz Haddad Maia, while qualifier Fran Jones meets Eva Lys.
On the men’s side, Jacob Fearnley is drawn against experienced Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut and Billy Harris plays 22nd seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek begins their campaigns after winning Wimbledon last month, while Coco Gauff begins her US Open against Ajla Tomljanovic.
US Open - Day Three order of play
All times are UK - BST
1630 start
[2] Iga Swiatek vs Emiliana Arango
[1] Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva
0000 start
[3] Coco Gauff vs Ajla Tomljanovic
[3] Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Tabilo
Louis Armstrong Stadium
1600 start
[10] Lorenzo Musetti vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
[8] Amanda Anisimova vs Kimberly Birrell
0000 start
Naomi Osaka vs Greet Minnen
[14] Tommy Paul vs Elmer Moller
Grandstand
1600 start
Katie Boulter vs Marta Kostyuk [27]
Alexander Bublik [23] vs Marin Cilic
Ashlyn Krueger vs Sofia Kenin [26]
Christopher O'Connell vs Alex de Minaur [8]
Stadium 17
1600 start
Márton Fucsovics vs Denis Shapovalov [27]
Danielle Collins vs Jaqueline Cristian
Billy Harris vs Félix Auger-Aliassime [25]
Hailey Baptiste vs Katerina Siniaková
Court 6
1800 start
Leandro Riedi vs Pedro Marinez
Francesca Jones vs Eva Lys
Sorana Cirstea vs Solana Sierra
Court 12
1600 start
Beatriz Haddad Maia [18] vs Sonay Kartal
Caroline Dolehide vs Xinya Wang
Lorenzo Sonego vs Tristan Schoolkate
Roberto Bautista Agut vs Jacob Fearnley
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments