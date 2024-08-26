US Open order of play and schedule today including Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic

Support truly

Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic headline the first day of action at the US Open as both of last year’s champions get their title defences underway in New York.

Gauff won a sensational first grand slam at her home major last September as the American defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final, but the Belarusian and world No 1 Iga Swiatek will be out to claim her crown.

Djokovic won a record-equalling 24th grand slam title in New York last year when he defeated Daniil Medvedev, and last month claimed Olympic gold in Paris to finally complete his major set.

A 25th grand slam title would put the 37-year-old out on his own - and he gets underway first before young rivals Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are in action tomorrow.

Here’s the opening US Open order of play for the main show courts at Flushing Meadows

US Open order of play - Monday 26 August

Arthur Ashe Stadium

4pm BST start (12pm ET)

Ben Shelton (13) vs Dominic Thiem

Coco Gauff (3) vs Varvara Gracheva

Not before 11pm BST (7pm ET)

Sloane Stephens vs Clara Burel

Novak Djokovic (2) vs Radu Albot

Louis Armstrong Stadium

3pm BST start (11am ET)

Qinwen Zheng (8) vs Amanda Amisimova

Taylor Fritz (12) vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Not before 11pm BST (7pm ET)

Frances Tiafoe (20) vs Aleksandar Kovacevic

Aryna Sabalenka (2) vs Priscilla Hon

Grandstand

3pm BST start (11am ET)

Alexander Zverev (4) vs Maximilian Marterer

Paula Badosa (26) vs Viktorija Golubic

Gael Monfils vs Diego Schwartzman

Victoria Azarenka (20) vs Yuliia Starodubtseva

For the full order of play, click here

How can I watch the US Open?

The US Open is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis throughout the fortnight.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.