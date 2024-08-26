US Open order of play and schedule today including Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic
Both defending champions are in action on the first day of play in New York
Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic headline the first day of action at the US Open as both of last year’s champions get their title defences underway in New York.
Gauff won a sensational first grand slam at her home major last September as the American defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final, but the Belarusian and world No 1 Iga Swiatek will be out to claim her crown.
Djokovic won a record-equalling 24th grand slam title in New York last year when he defeated Daniil Medvedev, and last month claimed Olympic gold in Paris to finally complete his major set.
A 25th grand slam title would put the 37-year-old out on his own - and he gets underway first before young rivals Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are in action tomorrow.
Here’s the opening US Open order of play for the main show courts at Flushing Meadows
US Open order of play - Monday 26 August
Arthur Ashe Stadium
4pm BST start (12pm ET)
Ben Shelton (13) vs Dominic Thiem
Coco Gauff (3) vs Varvara Gracheva
Not before 11pm BST (7pm ET)
Sloane Stephens vs Clara Burel
Novak Djokovic (2) vs Radu Albot
Louis Armstrong Stadium
3pm BST start (11am ET)
Qinwen Zheng (8) vs Amanda Amisimova
Taylor Fritz (12) vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli
Not before 11pm BST (7pm ET)
Frances Tiafoe (20) vs Aleksandar Kovacevic
Aryna Sabalenka (2) vs Priscilla Hon
Grandstand
3pm BST start (11am ET)
Alexander Zverev (4) vs Maximilian Marterer
Paula Badosa (26) vs Viktorija Golubic
Gael Monfils vs Diego Schwartzman
Victoria Azarenka (20) vs Yuliia Starodubtseva
For the full order of play, click here
How can I watch the US Open?
The US Open is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis throughout the fortnight.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includesdeals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
