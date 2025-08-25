Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
US Open order of play and day two schedule including Venus Williams and Carlos Alcaraz

The US Open is underway as the first round continues in New York

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 25 August 2025 06:40 BST
‘I want to be my best’ - Venus Williams ahead of US Open comeback

Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Draper and Venus Williams are among those in action on the second day of the US Open.

Alcaraz, who won the US Open in 2022, takes on the big-serving American Reilly Opelka in a potentially tricky opening match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

British No 1 Draper reached last year’s semi-finals and enjoyed a breakout tournament and this time opens against a qualifier in Federico Agustín Gómez.

Williams, meanwhile, makes a spectacular return to the US Open at the age of 45 after taking a wildcard into the tournament she won in 2000 and 2001.

She will play Karolina Muchova, the former French Open winner and two-time US Open semi-finalist, to begin the night session on Arthur Ashe.

US Open - Day Two order of play

All times are UK - BST

Arthur Ashe Stadium

1700 start

Madison Keys [6] vs Renata Zarazúa

Frances Tiafoe [17] vs Yoshihito Nishioka

0000 start

Venus Williams [WC] vs Karolína Muchová [11]

Reilly Opelka vs Carlos Alcaraz [2]

Louis Armstrong Stadium

1600 start

Barbora Krejčíková vs Victoria Mboko [22]

Federico Agustín Gómez [Q] vs Jack Draper [5]

0000 start

Sebastian Ofner vs Casper Ruud [12]

Alycia Parks vs Mirra Andreeva [5]

Grandstand

1600 start

Petra Kvitová [PR] vs Diane Parry

João Fonseca vs Miomir Kecmanović

Botic van de Zandschulp vs Holger Rune [11]

Anna Bondár vs Elina Svitolina [12]

Stadium 17

1600 start

Cameron Norrie vs Sebastian Korda

Elena Rybakina [9] vs Julieta Pareja [WC]

Daria Kasatkina [15] vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Karen Khachanov [9] vs Nishesh Basavareddy [WC]

US Open - Day Three order of play

All times are UK - BST

Arthur Ashe Stadium

1630 start

[2] Iga Swiatek vs Emiliana Arango

[1] Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva

0000 start

[3] Coco Gauff vs Ajla Tomljanovic

[3] Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Tabilo

Louis Armstrong Stadium

1600 start

[10] Lorenzo Musetti vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

[8] Amanda Anisimova vs Kimberly Birrell

0000 start

Naomi Osaka vs Greet Minnen

[14] Tommy Paul vs Elmer Moller

Grandstand

1600 start

Katie Boulter vs Marta Kostyuk [27]

Alexander Bublik [23] vs Marin Čilić

Ashlyn Krueger vs Sofia Kenin [26]

Christopher O'Connell vs Alex de Minaur [8]

Stadium 17

1600 start

Márton Fucsovics vs Canada Denis Shapovalov [27]

Danielle Collins vs Romania Jaqueline Cristian

Billy Harris vs Félix Auger-Aliassime [25]

Hailey Baptiste vs Kateřina Siniaková

