Wimbledon is back and the big question ahead of the Championships, can anybody stop Novak Djokovic?

The Serbian is looking to join Roger Federer on a record eight men’s singles title and has been in unstoppable form in the grand slams this season. Djokovic has now won a record 23 major titles after victories at the Australian Open and French Open this season.

The Serbian has won four Wimbledon titles in a row and defeated Nick Kyrgios in last year’s final to continue his dominance on the grass courts of SW19.

Elena Rybakina has looked impressive as the defending champion in the women’s singles after winning her first grand slam title in last year’s final against Ons Jabeur.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wimbledon 2023.

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is today’s TV schedule?

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer

12:30-20:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

13:45-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

19:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

13:00-21:00 - Live coverage of Court One - BBC iPlayer

20:00-21:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two

Today’s order of play

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START (8:30 ET)

1. Iga Swiatek (POL) [1] vs Elina Svitolina (UKR)

2. Andrey Rublev [7] vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [2]

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START (8:00 ET)

1. Jessica Pegula (USA) [4] vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

2. Jannik Sinner (ITA) [8] vs Roman Safiullin

3. Kim Clijsters (BEL) / Martina Hingis (SUI) vs Francesca Schiavone (ITA) / Roberta Vinci (ITA)

No.2 COURT - 11:00 START (6:00 ET)

1. Marcel Granollers (ESP) / Horacio Zeballos (ARG) [15] vs Robert Galloway (USA) / Lloyd Harris (RSA)

2. Bob Bryan (USA) / Mike Bryan (USA) vs Sebastien Grosjean (FRA) / Radek Stepanek (CZE)

3. Jamie Murray (GBR) / Michael Venus (NZL) [13] vs Hugo Nys (MON) / Jan Zielinski (POL) [4]

4. Caroline Garcia (FRA) / Luisa Stefani (BRA) vs Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) / Barbora Strycova (CZE)

No.3 COURT - 11:00 START (6:00 ET)

1. Caroline Dolehide (USA) / Shuai Zhang (CHN) [16] vs Oksana Kalashnikova (GEO) / Iryna Shymanovich

2. Wesley Koolhof (NED) / Neal Skupski (GBR) [1] vs Max Purcell (AUS) / Jordan Thompson (AUS)

3. Johanna Konta (GBR) / Sania Mirza (IND) vs Andrea Petkovic (GER) / Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK)

COURT 12 (SHOW COURT) - 11:00 START (6:00 ET)

1. Viktor Frydrych (GBR) vs Darwin Blanch (USA) [9]

2. David Pel (NED) / Reese Stalder (USA) vs Rohan Bopanna (IND) / Matthew Ebden (AUS) [6]

3. Cara Black (ZIM) / Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) vs Daniela Hantuchova (SVK) / Laura Robson (GBR)

4. Jonny O’Mara (GBR) / Olivia Nicholls (GBR) vs Matthew Ebden (AUS) / Ellen Perez (AUS) [5]

COURT 18 (SHOW COURT) - 11:30 START (6:30 ET)

1. Goran Ivanisevic (CRO) / Iva Majoli (CRO) vs Mark Woodforde (AUS) / Martina Navratilova (USA)

2. Andre Sa (BRA) / Bruno Soares (BRA) vs Tommy Haas (GER) / Mark Philippoussis (AUS)

3. Matwe Middelkoop (NED) / Aldila Sutjiadi (INA) vs Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) / Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

4. Mansour Bahrami (FRA) / Marion Bartoli (FRA) vs Thomas Enqvist (SWE) / Anne Keothavong (GBR)