Wimbledon is back and the big question ahead of the Championships, can anybody stop Novak Djokovic?

The Serbian is looking to join Roger Federer on a record eight men’s singles title and has been in unstoppable form in the grand slams this season. Djokovic has now won a record 23 major titles after victories at the Australian Open and French Open this season.

The Serbian has won four Wimbledon titles in a row and defeated Nick Kyrgios in last year’s final to continue his dominance on the grass courts of SW19.

Elena Rybakina has looked impressive as the defending champion in the women’s singles after winning her first grand slam title in last year’s final against Ons Jabeur.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wimbledon 2023.

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is today’s TV schedule?

11:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

12:20-17:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

17:20-20:00 - Live coverage - BBC One,

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

13:00-21:00 - Live coverage of Court One - BBC iPlayer

20:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two

What is today’s order of play?

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START (8:30 ET)

1. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) [13] vs Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [3]

Not before 14:30

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB [2] vs Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [17] TF - 7-6 7-6

3. Ons Jabeur (TUN) [6] v Petra Kvitova (CZE) [9]

4. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [1] v Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START (8:00 ET)

1. Daniil Medvedev [3] v Jiri Lehacka (CZE)

2. Ekaterina Alexandrova [21] v Aryna Sabalenka [2]

3. Grigor Dmitrov (BUL) [21] v Holger Rune (DEN) [6]

No.2 COURT - 11:00 START (6:00 ET)

1. Madison Keys (USA) [25] vs Mirra Andreeva

2. Christopher Eubanks (USA) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5]