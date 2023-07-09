Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023: TV channel guide and schedule

Everything you need to know with Wimbledon underway at the All England Club

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 09 July 2023 13:00
Comments
Will we see the next generation of talent at this year's Wimbledon? | You Ask The Questions

Wimbledon is back and the big question ahead of the Championships, can anybody stop Novak Djokovic?

The Serbian is looking to join Roger Federer on a record eight men’s singles title and has been in unstoppable form in the grand slams this season. Djokovic has now won a record 23 major titles after victories at the Australian Open and French Open this season.

The Serbian has won four Wimbledon titles in a row and defeated Nick Kyrgios in last year’s final to continue his dominance on the grass courts of SW19.

Elena Rybakina has looked impressive as the defending champion in the women’s singles after winning her first grand slam title in last year’s final against Ons Jabeur.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wimbledon 2023.

Recommended

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is today’s TV schedule?

11:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

12:20-17:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

17:20-20:00 - Live coverage - BBC One,

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

13:00-21:00 - Live coverage of Court One - BBC iPlayer

12:00-20:00 - Live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live

20:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two

What is today’s order of play?

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START (8:30 ET)

1. Andrey Rublev [7] vs Alexander Bublik (KAZ) [23]

2.Iga Swiatek (POL) [1] v Belinda Bencic (SUI)

3. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [17] v Novak Djokovic (SER) [1]

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START (8:00 ET)

1. Jessica Pegula (USA) [4] v Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)

2. Jannik Sinner (ITA) [8] v Daniel Galan (COL)

3. Victoria Azarenka [19] v Elina Svitolina (UKR)

No.2 COURT - 11:00 START (6:00 ET)

1. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) vs Marie Bouzkova (CZE) [32]

Not before 12:30

2. Frances Tiafoe (USA) [10] vs Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [21] T/F 2/6 3/6 2/1

3. Roman Safiullin 87 vs Denis Shapovalov (CAN) [26] 89

No.3 COURT - 11:00 START (6:00 ET)

1 Petros Tsitsipas (GRE) / Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Arthur Fils (FRA) / Luca Van Assche (FRA) T/F 7/6(3) 4/6 0/0

Not before 12:30

2 Anastasia Potapova [22] vs Mirra Andreeva T/F 0/0

3 Michael Venus (NZL) / Bianca Andreescu (CAN) vs Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) / Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

4 Anastasia Detiuc (CZE) / Andrea Gamiz (VEN) vs Coco Gauff (USA) / Jessica Pegula (USA) [2]

COURT 12 - 11:00 START

1 Jamie Murray (GBR) / Michael Venus (NZL) [13] vs Alexander Erler (AUT) / Lucas Miedler (AUT)

Not before 12:30

2 Liam Broady (GBR) / Jonny O'Mara (GBR) 11 vs Francisco Cabral (POR) / Rafael Matos (BRA) 12 T/F 1/1

3 Jamie Murray (GBR) / Taylor Townsend (USA) vs Jan Zielinski (POL) / Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) [3]

Not before 17:00

4 Alex De Minaur (AUS) / Katie Boulter (GBR) vs Joran Vliegen (BEL) / Yifan Xu (CHN)

COURT 18 - 11:00 START

1 Leylah Fernandez (CAN) / Taylor Townsend (USA) [6] vs Caroline Garcia (FRA) / Luisa Stefani (BRA)

Recommended

2 Laslo Djere (SRB) / Christopher O'Connell (AUS) vs Sander Gille (BEL) / Joran Vliegen (BEL) [12]

3 Marcel Granollers (ESP) / Horacio Zeballos (ARG) [15] vs Petros Tsitsipas (GRE) / Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) or Arthur Fils (FRA) / Luca Van Assche (FRA)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in