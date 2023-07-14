Jump to content

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023: TV channel guide and schedule

Everything you need to know with Wimbledon underway at the All England Club

Jamie Braidwood
Friday 14 July 2023 05:48
Comments
(Getty Images)

Wimbledon is back and the big question ahead of the Championships, can anybody stop Novak Djokovic?

The Serbian is looking to join Roger Federer on a record eight men’s singles title and has been in unstoppable form in the grand slams this season. Djokovic has now won a record 23 major titles after victories at the Australian Open and French Open this season.

The Serbian has won four Wimbledon titles in a row and defeated Nick Kyrgios in last year’s final to continue his dominance on the grass courts of SW19.

There will be a new women’s champion, however, after Ons Jabeur got her revenge on Elena Rybakina in the quarter-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wimbledon 2023.

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is today’s TV schedule?

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer

12:30-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

13:00-21:00 - Live coverage of Court One - BBC iPlayer

13:45-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

19:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two

Today’s order of play

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START (8:30 ET)

1. Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

2. Ons Jabeur (TUN) [6] vs Aryna Sabalenka [2]

3. Mixed Doubles Final - Mate Pavic (CRO) / Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) [7] vs Joran Vliegen (BEL) / Yifan Xu (CHN)

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START

1. Kevin Krawietz (GER) / Tim Puetz (GER) [10] vs Marcel Granollers (ESP) / Horacio Zeballos (ARG) [15]

2. Wesley Koolhof (NED) / Neal Skupski (GBR) [1] vs Rohan Bopanna (IND) / Matthew Ebden (AUS) [6]

3. Alfie Hewett (GBR) / Gordon Reid (GBR) [1] vs Martin De La Puente (ESP) / Gustavo Fernandez (ARG)

4. Vania King (USA) / Yaroslava Shvedova (KAZ) vs Cara Black (ZIM) / Caroline Wozniacki (DEN)

