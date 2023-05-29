Where can I watch French Open 2023? TV channel, streaming and more
Everything you need to know as Roland Garros plays host to one of the most open grand slams in years
The French Open will host one of the most intriguing grand slams in recent memory as the world’s top players return to the famous red clay of Roland Garros.
The absence of 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal for the first time since 2005 is the big talking point, while Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz could face each other in the semi-finals after they landed in the same half of the men’s singles draw.
Defending champion Iga Swiatek is aiming to complete a hat-trick of French Open titles in the women’s singles but will face competition from Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina - in what is the sport’s next big three.
With Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu also absent, Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper and Dan Evans are the British hopefuls in Paris. Here’s everything you need to know.
How to watch the French Open 2023
You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport App
French Open order of play - Monday 29 May
The full order of play can be found here
French Open 2023 tournament schedule
Sunday 28 MayMen’s singles, women’s singles - first round
Monday 29 May: Men’s singles, women’s singles - first round
Tuesday 30 May: Men’s singles, women’s singles - first round
Wednesday 31 May: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round
Thursday 1 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round
Friday 2 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round
Saturday 3 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round
Sunday 4 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round
Monday 5 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round
Tuesday 6 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals
Wednesday 7 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals
Thursday 8 June: Women’s singles - semi-finals | Mixed doubles final
Friday 9 June: Men’s singles - semi-finals
Saturday 10 June: Women’s singles final | Men’s doubles final | Wheelchair final
Sunday 11 June: Men’s singles final| Women’s doubles final
French Open prize money
According to the French Open, total prize money for this year’s Roland Garros is approximately £43m (€49.6m).
That sees an increase of 12.3 per cent from 2022.
Prize money is distributed equally between the women’s and men’s singles, as follows:
Champion - £2m (€2.3m)
Runner-up - £1m (€1.15m)
Semi-finalist - £550,000 (€630,000)
Quarter-finalist - £350,000 (€400,000)
Round 4 - £200,000 (€240,000)
Round 3 - £125,000 (€142,000)
Round 2 - £85,000 (€97,000)
Round 1 - £60,000 (€69,000)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies