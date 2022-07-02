Wimbledon 2022 order of play: Day 7 schedule including Novak Djokovic, Heather Watson and Carlos Alcaraz
Here’s a rundown of Sunday’s matches including Novak Djokovic, Heather Watson and Ons Jabeur
Novak Djokovic returns to Centre Court on Day 7 at Wimbledon 2022 after a sensational Saturday.
After the sensational scenes on Court No1 between Nick Krygios and Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Serbian will hope to book a place in the quarter-finals when he takes on Tim Van Rijthoven.
Heather Watson is one of the last remaining British hopes and she takes on Jule Niemeier.
With Cameron Norrie aiming to book a first career quarter-final in a Grand Slam when he takes on Tommy Paul.
Order of play is subject to change - all times BST
CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM
1. Heather Watson v Jule Niemeier
2. Jannik Sinner v Carlos Alcaraz
3. Novak Djokovic v Tim Van Rijthoven
NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM
1. Tatjana Maria v Jelena Ostapenko
2. Cameron Norrie v Tommy Paul
3. Elise Mertens v Ons Jabeur
NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM
1. Marie Bouzkova v Caroline Garcia
2. David Goffin v Frances Tiafoe
3. Jamie Murray / Venus Williams v
Jonny O'Mara / Alicia Barnett
NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM
1. Shuko Aoyama / Hao-Ching Chan v
Alison Riske-Amritraj / Coco Vandeweghe
Not Before: 1:00pm
2. Matthew Ebden / Samantha Stosur tied
Joran Vliegen / Ulrikke Eikeri
3. Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury v
Rafael Matos / David Vega Hernandez
4. Matwe Middelkoop / Ellen Perez v
Neal Skupski / Desirae Krawczyk
COURT 12 - 11:00AM
1. Lloyd Glasspool / Harri Heliovaara v
Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic
Not Before: 1:00pm
2. Gabriela Dabrowski / Giuliana Olmos v
Danielle Collins / Desirae Krawczyk
3. Kirsten Flipkens / Sara Sorribes Tormo v
Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova
COURT 18 - 11:00AM
1. Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah v
Radu Albot / Nikoloz Basilashvili
Not Before: 1:00pm
2. Magdalena Frech / Beatriz Haddad Maia v
Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez
3. Liv Hovde v Ranah Akua Stoiber
4. Bruno Soares / Beatriz Haddad Maia v
John Peers / Gabriela Dabrowski
COURT 4 - 11:00AM
1. Lautaro Midon v Joao Fonseca
2. Martin Antonio Vergara Del Puerto v Jakub Nicod
3. Lanlana Tararudee v Lucia Peyre
COURT 5 - 11:00AM
1. Yu-Yun Li v Hannah Klugman
2. Martin Landaluce v Gerard Campana Lee
3. Weronika Ewald v Hephzibah Oluwadare
4. Bor Artnak v Paul Inchauspe
COURT 6 - 11:00AM
1. Gabriel Debru v Louis Bowden
2. Sebastian Gorzny v Viktor Frydrych
3. Mingge Xu v Carolina Kuhl
COURT 7 - 11:00AM
1. Sofia Johnson v Victoria Mboko
2. Kilian Feldbausch v Leanid Boika
Not Before: 2:00pm
3. Nicholas Godsick v Gilles Arnaud Bailly
4. Luca Udvardy v Daniela Piani
COURT 8 - 11:00AM
1. Cooper Williams v Ignacio Buse
2. Hayato Matsuoka v Aidan Kim
3. Johanne Christine Svendsen v Mia Slama
4. Alexis Blokhina v Sandugash Kenzhibayeva
THE CHAMPIONSHIPS, WIMBLEDON 2022
INTENDED ORDER OF PLAY FOR DAY 7 SUNDAY 3 JULY
COURT 9 - 11:00AM
1. Michael Zheng v Hayden Jones
2. Tereza Valentova v Sayaka Ishii
3. Isabella Kruger v Sonya Macavei
4. Alexander Frusina v Lennon Roark Jones
COURT 14 - 11:00AM
1. Isis Louise Van Den Broek v Taylah Preston
Not Before: 1:00pm
2. Kamil Majchrzak / Jan Zielinski v
Denis Kudla / Jack Sock
3. Mate Pavic / Sania Mirza v
Ivan Dodig / Latisha Chan
COURT 15 - 11:00AM
1. Jonah Braswell v Coleman Wong
2. Edward Winter v Alex Michelsen
3. Hayu Kinoshita v Kaitlin Quevedo
COURT 16 - 11:00AM
1. Chelsea Fontenel v Kayla Cross
2. Dino Prizmic v Tanapatt Nirundorn
3. Ela Nala Milic v Luciana Moyano
COURT 17 - 11:00AM
1. Jack Loutit v Learner Tien
Not Before: 12:30pm
2. Alize Cornet / Diane Parry v
Alexa Guarachi / Andreja Klepac
3. Qavia Lopez v Denislava Glushkova
4. Edouard Roger-Vasselin / Alize Cornet v
Filip Polasek / Andreja Klepac
TO BE ARRANGED 1 -
Not Before: 4:00pm
1. Nikola Cacic / Aleksandra Krunic leads
Kevin Krawietz / Nicole Melichar-Martinez
Not Before: 5:00pm
2. Nicolas Mahut / Shuai Zhang v
Jack Sock / Coco Gauff
