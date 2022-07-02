Novak Djokovic returns to Centre Court on Day 7 at Wimbledon 2022 after a sensational Saturday.

After the sensational scenes on Court No1 between Nick Krygios and Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Serbian will hope to book a place in the quarter-finals when he takes on Tim Van Rijthoven.

Heather Watson is one of the last remaining British hopes and she takes on Jule Niemeier.

With Cameron Norrie aiming to book a first career quarter-final in a Grand Slam when he takes on Tommy Paul.

Order of play is subject to change - all times BST

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Heather Watson v Jule Niemeier

2. Jannik Sinner v Carlos Alcaraz

3. Novak Djokovic v Tim Van Rijthoven

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Tatjana Maria v Jelena Ostapenko

2. Cameron Norrie v Tommy Paul

3. Elise Mertens v Ons Jabeur

NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Marie Bouzkova v Caroline Garcia

2. David Goffin v Frances Tiafoe

3. Jamie Murray / Venus Williams v

Jonny O'Mara / Alicia Barnett

NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Shuko Aoyama / Hao-Ching Chan v

Alison Riske-Amritraj / Coco Vandeweghe

Not Before: 1:00pm

2. Matthew Ebden / Samantha Stosur tied

Joran Vliegen / Ulrikke Eikeri

3. Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury v

Rafael Matos / David Vega Hernandez

4. Matwe Middelkoop / Ellen Perez v

Neal Skupski / Desirae Krawczyk

COURT 12 - 11:00AM

1. Lloyd Glasspool / Harri Heliovaara v

Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic

Not Before: 1:00pm

2. Gabriela Dabrowski / Giuliana Olmos v

Danielle Collins / Desirae Krawczyk

3. Kirsten Flipkens / Sara Sorribes Tormo v

Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova

COURT 18 - 11:00AM

1. Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah v

Radu Albot / Nikoloz Basilashvili

Not Before: 1:00pm

2. Magdalena Frech / Beatriz Haddad Maia v

Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez

3. Liv Hovde v Ranah Akua Stoiber

4. Bruno Soares / Beatriz Haddad Maia v

John Peers / Gabriela Dabrowski

COURT 4 - 11:00AM

1. Lautaro Midon v Joao Fonseca

2. Martin Antonio Vergara Del Puerto v Jakub Nicod

3. Lanlana Tararudee v Lucia Peyre

COURT 5 - 11:00AM

1. Yu-Yun Li v Hannah Klugman

2. Martin Landaluce v Gerard Campana Lee

3. Weronika Ewald v Hephzibah Oluwadare

4. Bor Artnak v Paul Inchauspe

COURT 6 - 11:00AM

1. Gabriel Debru v Louis Bowden

2. Sebastian Gorzny v Viktor Frydrych

3. Mingge Xu v Carolina Kuhl

COURT 7 - 11:00AM

1. Sofia Johnson v Victoria Mboko

2. Kilian Feldbausch v Leanid Boika

Not Before: 2:00pm

3. Nicholas Godsick v Gilles Arnaud Bailly

4. Luca Udvardy v Daniela Piani

COURT 8 - 11:00AM

1. Cooper Williams v Ignacio Buse

2. Hayato Matsuoka v Aidan Kim

3. Johanne Christine Svendsen v Mia Slama

4. Alexis Blokhina v Sandugash Kenzhibayeva

THE CHAMPIONSHIPS, WIMBLEDON 2022

INTENDED ORDER OF PLAY FOR DAY 7 SUNDAY 3 JULY

COURT 9 - 11:00AM

1. Michael Zheng v Hayden Jones

2. Tereza Valentova v Sayaka Ishii

3. Isabella Kruger v Sonya Macavei

4. Alexander Frusina v Lennon Roark Jones

COURT 14 - 11:00AM

1. Isis Louise Van Den Broek v Taylah Preston

Not Before: 1:00pm

2. Kamil Majchrzak / Jan Zielinski v

Denis Kudla / Jack Sock

3. Mate Pavic / Sania Mirza v

Ivan Dodig / Latisha Chan

COURT 15 - 11:00AM

1. Jonah Braswell v Coleman Wong

2. Edward Winter v Alex Michelsen

3. Hayu Kinoshita v Kaitlin Quevedo

COURT 16 - 11:00AM

1. Chelsea Fontenel v Kayla Cross

2. Dino Prizmic v Tanapatt Nirundorn

3. Ela Nala Milic v Luciana Moyano

COURT 17 - 11:00AM

1. Jack Loutit v Learner Tien

Not Before: 12:30pm

2. Alize Cornet / Diane Parry v

Alexa Guarachi / Andreja Klepac

3. Qavia Lopez v Denislava Glushkova

4. Edouard Roger-Vasselin / Alize Cornet v

Filip Polasek / Andreja Klepac

TO BE ARRANGED 1 -

Not Before: 4:00pm

1. Nikola Cacic / Aleksandra Krunic leads

Kevin Krawietz / Nicole Melichar-Martinez

Not Before: 5:00pm

2. Nicolas Mahut / Shuai Zhang v

Jack Sock / Coco Gauff