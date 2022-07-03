✕ Close Digitally cleared daily wrap from 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Novak Djokovic looks to continue his march towards the Wimbledon final as the Serbian eyes a seventh crown at SW19 and a fourth successive title when he faces Tim Van Rijthoven for a place in the last eight.

It follows the drama of Nick Kyrgios defeating fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in four gripping sets with the Australian predictably suffering a mid-match meltdown in a heated contest, while Djokovic may have been more interested in the form of Rafael Nadal, who was back to his best in a straight sets win over Lorenzo Sonego.

Today sees British hopefuls Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson in action too, while Ons Jabeur is now favourite for the women’s title after the shock exit of Iga Swiatek to Alize Cornet, who stunned the world No1 to end her win streak at 37.

There is also a tasty match on Centre Court among the future of the men’s game with Italian Jannik Sinner, 20, battling Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz, 19, and both men keen to book a first-ever quarter-final at Wimbledon.

Follow all the action from day seven, including live updates and results from the All England Club

Loading....