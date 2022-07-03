Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Novak Djokovic returns with Heather Watson and Cameron Norrie in action
Follow Wimbledon live today with our minute-by-minute coverage from Day 7 at the All England Club
Novak Djokovic looks to continue his march towards the Wimbledon final as the Serbian eyes a seventh crown at SW19 and a fourth successive title when he faces Tim Van Rijthoven for a place in the last eight.
It follows the drama of Nick Kyrgios defeating fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in four gripping sets with the Australian predictably suffering a mid-match meltdown in a heated contest, while Djokovic may have been more interested in the form of Rafael Nadal, who was back to his best in a straight sets win over Lorenzo Sonego.
Today sees British hopefuls Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson in action too, while Ons Jabeur is now favourite for the women’s title after the shock exit of Iga Swiatek to Alize Cornet, who stunned the world No1 to end her win streak at 37.
There is also a tasty match on Centre Court among the future of the men’s game with Italian Jannik Sinner, 20, battling Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz, 19, and both men keen to book a first-ever quarter-final at Wimbledon.
Follow all the action from day seven, including live updates and results from the All England Club
Rafael Nadal explains Lorenzo Sonego disagreement after fiery Wimbledon match
Rafael Nadal admits he was “wrong” and has apologised to Lorenzo Sonego after tempers flared in their third-round match at Wimbledon.
The Spaniard, who prevailed on Centre Court 6-1, 6-2, 7-6, took issue with the Italian at 4-4 in the third set, meeting at the net to voice his anger.
Nadal, who refuted claims of a “spicy” nature to the match, appeared to be irritated as Sonego grunted during points, while the 27th seed whipped up a feverish crowd after a late rally in the third set.
Nadal initiated a lengthy debate both at 4-4 in the third and then again after winning the match, but the 22-time Grand Slam champion admitted his mistake and revealed the pair thrashed out their disagreement in the lockerroom afterwards.
Wimbledon 2022 order of play: Day 7
CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM
1. Heather Watson v Jule Niemeier
2. Jannik Sinner v Carlos Alcaraz
3. Novak Djokovic v Tim Van Rijthoven
NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM
1. Tatjana Maria v Jelena Ostapenko
2. Cameron Norrie v Tommy Paul
3. Elise Mertens v Ons Jabeur
NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM
1. Marie Bouzkova v Caroline Garcia
2. David Goffin v Frances Tiafoe
3. Jamie Murray / Venus Williams v
Jonny O'Mara / Alicia Barnett
NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM
1. Shuko Aoyama / Hao-Ching Chan v
Alison Riske-Amritraj / Coco Vandeweghe
Not Before: 1:00pm
2. Matthew Ebden / Samantha Stosur tied
Joran Vliegen / Ulrikke Eikeri
3. Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury v
Rafael Matos / David Vega Hernandez
4. Matwe Middelkoop / Ellen Perez v
Neal Skupski / Desirae Krawczyk
COURT 12 - 11:00AM
1. Lloyd Glasspool / Harri Heliovaara v
Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic
Not Before: 1:00pm
2. Gabriela Dabrowski / Giuliana Olmos v
Danielle Collins / Desirae Krawczyk
3. Kirsten Flipkens / Sara Sorribes Tormo v
Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova
COURT 18 - 11:00AM
1. Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah v
Radu Albot / Nikoloz Basilashvili
Not Before: 1:00pm
2. Magdalena Frech / Beatriz Haddad Maia v
Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez
3. Liv Hovde v Ranah Akua Stoiber
4. Bruno Soares / Beatriz Haddad Maia v
John Peers / Gabriela Dabrowski
COURT 4 - 11:00AM
1. Lautaro Midon v Joao Fonseca
2. Martin Antonio Vergara Del Puerto v Jakub Nicod
3. Lanlana Tararudee v Lucia Peyre
COURT 5 - 11:00AM
1. Yu-Yun Li v Hannah Klugman
2. Martin Landaluce v Gerard Campana Lee
3. Weronika Ewald v Hephzibah Oluwadare
4. Bor Artnak v Paul Inchauspe
COURT 6 - 11:00AM
1. Gabriel Debru v Louis Bowden
2. Sebastian Gorzny v Viktor Frydrych
3. Mingge Xu v Carolina Kuhl
COURT 7 - 11:00AM
1. Sofia Johnson v Victoria Mboko
2. Kilian Feldbausch v Leanid Boika
Not Before: 2:00pm
3. Nicholas Godsick v Gilles Arnaud Bailly
4. Luca Udvardy v Daniela Piani
COURT 8 - 11:00AM
1. Cooper Williams v Ignacio Buse
2. Hayato Matsuoka v Aidan Kim
3. Johanne Christine Svendsen v Mia Slama
4. Alexis Blokhina v Sandugash Kenzhibayeva
THE CHAMPIONSHIPS, WIMBLEDON 2022
INTENDED ORDER OF PLAY FOR DAY 7 SUNDAY 3 JULY
COURT 9 - 11:00AM
1. Michael Zheng v Hayden Jones
2. Tereza Valentova v Sayaka Ishii
3. Isabella Kruger v Sonya Macavei
4. Alexander Frusina v Lennon Roark Jones
COURT 14 - 11:00AM
1. Isis Louise Van Den Broek v Taylah Preston
Not Before: 1:00pm
2. Kamil Majchrzak / Jan Zielinski v
Denis Kudla / Jack Sock
3. Mate Pavic / Sania Mirza v
Ivan Dodig / Latisha Chan
COURT 15 - 11:00AM
1. Jonah Braswell v Coleman Wong
2. Edward Winter v Alex Michelsen
3. Hayu Kinoshita v Kaitlin Quevedo
COURT 16 - 11:00AM
1. Chelsea Fontenel v Kayla Cross
2. Dino Prizmic v Tanapatt Nirundorn
3. Ela Nala Milic v Luciana Moyano
COURT 17 - 11:00AM
1. Jack Loutit v Learner Tien
Not Before: 12:30pm
2. Alize Cornet / Diane Parry v
Alexa Guarachi / Andreja Klepac
3. Qavia Lopez v Denislava Glushkova
4. Edouard Roger-Vasselin / Alize Cornet v
Filip Polasek / Andreja Klepac
TO BE ARRANGED 1 -
Not Before: 4:00pm
1. Nikola Cacic / Aleksandra Krunic leads
Kevin Krawietz / Nicole Melichar-Martinez
Not Before: 5:00pm
2. Nicolas Mahut / Shuai Zhang v
Jack Sock / Coco Gauff
