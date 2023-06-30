Wimbledon draw LIVE: Latest updates as Andy Murray learns fate
Murray faces a nervous wait to discover his first-round opponent after coming into Wimbledon as an unseeded player
The draws for this year’s Wimbledon takes place this morning as Andy Murray prays for a favourable opening round after missing out on seeding for the Championships.
Murray has hopes of reaching the deep end of the tournament after the two-time Wimbledon champion won titles at Surbiton and Nottingham, but the 36-year-old faces the possibility of being drawn against one of the world’s top players in the early stages of the competition.
“I need to be prepared for that,” Murray said, having lost an exhibition to Holger Rune this week. “I need to be ready to play against anyone right from the start. I’ve had some pretty tough first-round draws in the slams over the last couple of years so I need to to be ready for that and I think I am.”
Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are top seeds for this year’s Wimbledon while Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina will be looking to defend their titles on the iconic grass courts of SW19.
Follow the Wimbledon 2023 singles draw live:
Andy Murray on the challenge of coming into Wimbledon unseeeded, and the possibility of playing someone like Novak Djokovic early in the tournament.
“Ideally that wouldn’t happen right at the beginning,” he said of facing a top seed. “I would obviously want that to happen probably later in the tournament.
“But at the same time, because of the situation, I need to be prepared for that. I need to be ready to play against anyone right from the start.
“I’ve had some pretty tough first-round draws in the slams over the last couple of years so I need to to be ready for that and I think I am.
“Obviously, I would love to play against Novak again. I can’t remember the last time we played. It’s a long time ago.”
Women’s seeds
1. Iga Swiatek, Poland
2. Aryna Sabalenka
3. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan
4. Jessica Pegula, USA
5. Caroline Garcia, France
6. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia
7. Coco Gauff, USA
8. Maria Sakkari, Greece
9. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic
10. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic
11. Daria Kasatkina
12. Veronika Kudermetova
13. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil
14. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland
15. Liudmila Samsonova
16. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic
17. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia
18. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic
19. Victoria Azarenka
20. Donna Vekic, Croatia
21. Ekaterina Alexandrova
22. Anastasia Potapova
23. Magda Linette, Poland
24. Zheng Qinwen, China
25. Madison Keys, USA
26. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine
27. Bernarda Pera, USA
28. Elise Mertens, Belgium
29. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania
30. Petra Martic, Croatia
31. Mayar Sherif, Egypt
32. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic
Men’s seeds
Men’s singles
1. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain
2. Novak Djokovic, Serbia
3. Daniil Medvedev
4. Casper Ruud, Norway
5. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece
6. Holger Rune, Denmark
7. Andrey Rublev
8. Jannik Sinner, Italy
9. Taylor Fritz, USA
10. Frances Tiafoe, USA
11. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada
12. Cameron Norrie, Great Britain
13. Borna Coric, Croatia
14. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy
15. Alex de Minaur, Australia
16. Tommy Paul, USA
17. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland
18. Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina
19. Alexander Zverev, Germany
20. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany
21. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain
22. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria
23. Sebastian Korda, USA
24. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan
25. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan
26. Nicolas Jarry, Chile
27. Denis Shapovalov, Canada
28. Daniel Evans, Great Britain
29. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands
30. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina
31. Nick Kyrgios, Australia
32. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain
How does Wimbledon determine the seeds?
The AELTC used to use a grass court seeding formula to determine the seeding for Wimbledon, however that was discontinued ahead of the Championships in 2021 and seedings now following the Tour rankings for both men’s and women’s singles draws.
How can I watch the draw?
Fans can watch the men’s and women’s singles draws on wimbledon.com from 10am BST. You can also follow The Independent’s live blog which will have all the updates and key first-round ties.
When is the Wimbledon draw?
The draw for the Wimbledon men’s and women’s singles tournaments will take place on Friday 30 June at 10am BST.
The draw will be conducted at the All England Club.
Wimbledon to tighten security after recent protests at sport events
The All England Club has increased its security plans for Wimbledon in coordination with London police and other agencies ahead of the beginning of play next week, in part as a result of protests at other major sports venues in Britain this year.
On Wednesday in London, environmental activists ran onto the field and briefly disrupted play about five minutes after the start of the second Ashes cricket test between England and Australia. Players from both teams intervened when the protesters attempted to spread orange powder on the field.
“Based on what has happened at other sporting events, and on the advice from our key partners, we have reviewed our security plans, which have now been uplifted for The Championships accordingly,” All England Club operations director Michelle Dite said Thursday.
“We have plans in place to mitigate the risks working in partnership with specialist agencies and the Metropolitan Police and should an incident occur the appropriate specialist teams will respond,” Dite said.
Earlier this month, protesters held up the England cricket team bus briefly during the test against Ireland in London. Activists also have targeted Premier League soccer matches, the Premiership rugby final at Twickenham, and the world snooker championship in Sheffield this year.
Play at Wimbledon, the year’s third Grand Slam tennis tournament, begins on Monday.
“The safety and security of all our players, colleagues and visitors is paramount,” Dite said. “Throughout the year, we work closely with the Metropolitan Police and other relevant organizations to ensure that The Championships is as safe and secure as possible and that our plans and measures are commensurate with the threat level and prevailing risks.”
