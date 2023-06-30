Wimbledon draw LIVE: Latest updates as Andy Murray learns fate

✕ Close Andy Murray addresses retirement rumours ahead of his 15th Wimbledon

The draws for this year’s Wimbledon takes place this morning as Andy Murray prays for a favourable opening round after missing out on seeding for the Championships.

Murray has hopes of reaching the deep end of the tournament after the two-time Wimbledon champion won titles at Surbiton and Nottingham, but the 36-year-old faces the possibility of being drawn against one of the world’s top players in the early stages of the competition.

“I need to be prepared for that,” Murray said, having lost an exhibition to Holger Rune this week. “I need to be ready to play against anyone right from the start. I’ve had some pretty tough first-round draws in the slams over the last couple of years so I need to to be ready for that and I think I am.”

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are top seeds for this year’s Wimbledon while Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina will be looking to defend their titles on the iconic grass courts of SW19.

Follow the Wimbledon 2023 singles draw live: