Liveupdated1688112996

Wimbledon draw LIVE: Latest updates as Andy Murray learns fate

Murray faces a nervous wait to discover his first-round opponent after coming into Wimbledon as an unseeded player

Jamie Braidwood
Friday 30 June 2023 09:16
Comments
Andy Murray addresses retirement rumours ahead of his 15th Wimbledon

The draws for this year’s Wimbledon takes place this morning as Andy Murray prays for a favourable opening round after missing out on seeding for the Championships.

Murray has hopes of reaching the deep end of the tournament after the two-time Wimbledon champion won titles at Surbiton and Nottingham, but the 36-year-old faces the possibility of being drawn against one of the world’s top players in the early stages of the competition.

“I need to be prepared for that,” Murray said, having lost an exhibition to Holger Rune this week. “I need to be ready to play against anyone right from the start. I’ve had some pretty tough first-round draws in the slams over the last couple of years so I need to to be ready for that and I think I am.”

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are top seeds for this year’s Wimbledon while Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina will be looking to defend their titles on the iconic grass courts of SW19.

Follow the Wimbledon 2023 singles draw live:

Wimbledon draw LIVE

Andy Murray on the challenge of coming into Wimbledon unseeeded, and the possibility of playing someone like Novak Djokovic early in the tournament.

“Ideally that wouldn’t happen right at the beginning,” he said of facing a top seed. “I would obviously want that to happen probably later in the tournament.

“But at the same time, because of the situation, I need to be prepared for that. I need to be ready to play against anyone right from the start.

“I’ve had some pretty tough first-round draws in the slams over the last couple of years so I need to to be ready for that and I think I am.

“Obviously, I would love to play against Novak again. I can’t remember the last time we played. It’s a long time ago.”

Jamie Braidwood30 June 2023 09:16
Wimbledon draw LIVE

Women’s seeds

1. Iga Swiatek, Poland

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan

4. Jessica Pegula, USA

5. Caroline Garcia, France

6. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia

7. Coco Gauff, USA

8. Maria Sakkari, Greece

9. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic

10. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic

11. Daria Kasatkina

12. Veronika Kudermetova

13. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil

14. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland

15. Liudmila Samsonova

16. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic

17. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia

18. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic

19. Victoria Azarenka

20. Donna Vekic, Croatia

21. Ekaterina Alexandrova

22. Anastasia Potapova

23. Magda Linette, Poland

24. Zheng Qinwen, China

25. Madison Keys, USA

26. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine

27. Bernarda Pera, USA

28. Elise Mertens, Belgium

29. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania

30. Petra Martic, Croatia

31. Mayar Sherif, Egypt

32. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic

(AP)
Jamie Braidwood30 June 2023 09:11
Wimbledon draw LIVE

Men’s seeds

Men’s singles

1. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain

2. Novak Djokovic, Serbia

3. Daniil Medvedev

4. Casper Ruud, Norway

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece

6. Holger Rune, Denmark

7. Andrey Rublev

8. Jannik Sinner, Italy

9. Taylor Fritz, USA

10. Frances Tiafoe, USA

11. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada

12. Cameron Norrie, Great Britain

13. Borna Coric, Croatia

14. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy

15. Alex de Minaur, Australia

16. Tommy Paul, USA

17. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland

18. Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina

19. Alexander Zverev, Germany

20. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany

21. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain

22. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria

23. Sebastian Korda, USA

24. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan

25. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan

26. Nicolas Jarry, Chile

27. Denis Shapovalov, Canada

28. Daniel Evans, Great Britain

29. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands

30. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina

31. Nick Kyrgios, Australia

32. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain

(PA Wire)
Jamie Braidwood30 June 2023 09:06
Wimbledon draw LIVE

How does Wimbledon determine the seeds?

The AELTC used to use a grass court seeding formula to determine the seeding for Wimbledon, however that was discontinued ahead of the Championships in 2021 and seedings now following the Tour rankings for both men’s and women’s singles draws.

Jamie Braidwood30 June 2023 09:04
Wimbledon draw LIVE

How can I watch the draw?

Fans can watch the men’s and women’s singles draws on wimbledon.com from 10am BST. You can also follow The Independent’s live blog which will have all the updates and key first-round ties.

Jamie Braidwood30 June 2023 09:02
Wimbledon draw LIVE

When is the Wimbledon draw?

The draw for the Wimbledon men’s and women’s singles tournaments will take place on Friday 30 June at 10am BST.

The draw will be conducted at the All England Club.

Jamie Braidwood30 June 2023 09:01
Wimbledon to tighten security after recent protests at sport events

The All England Club has increased its security plans for Wimbledon in coordination with London police and other agencies ahead of the beginning of play next week, in part as a result of protests at other major sports venues in Britain this year.

On Wednesday in London, environmental activists ran onto the field and briefly disrupted play about five minutes after the start of the second Ashes cricket test between England and Australia. Players from both teams intervened when the protesters attempted to spread orange powder on the field.

“Based on what has happened at other sporting events, and on the advice from our key partners, we have reviewed our security plans, which have now been uplifted for The Championships accordingly,” All England Club operations director Michelle Dite said Thursday.

“We have plans in place to mitigate the risks working in partnership with specialist agencies and the Metropolitan Police and should an incident occur the appropriate specialist teams will respond,” Dite said.

Earlier this month, protesters held up the England cricket team bus briefly during the test against Ireland in London. Activists also have targeted Premier League soccer matches, the Premiership rugby final at Twickenham, and the world snooker championship in Sheffield this year.

Play at Wimbledon, the year’s third Grand Slam tennis tournament, begins on Monday.

“The safety and security of all our players, colleagues and visitors is paramount,” Dite said. “Throughout the year, we work closely with the Metropolitan Police and other relevant organizations to ensure that The Championships is as safe and secure as possible and that our plans and measures are commensurate with the threat level and prevailing risks.”

Jack Rathborn30 June 2023 08:55
Wimbledon draw LIVE

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the Wimbledon draw as Andy Murray prays for a favourable opening round after missing out on seeding for the Championships.

Murray has hopes of reaching the deep end of the tournament after the two-time Wimbledon champion won titles at Surbiton and Nottingham, but the 36-year-old faces the possibility of being drawn against one of the world’s top players in the early stages of the competition.

“I need to be prepared for that,” Murray said. “I need to be ready to play against anyone right from the start. I’ve had some pretty tough first-round draws in the slams over the last couple of years so I need to to be ready for that and I think I am.”

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are top seeds for this year’s Wimbledon while Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina will be looking to defend their titles on the iconic grass courts of SW19.

Follow the Wimbledon 2023 singles draw live throughout the morning.

Jack Rathborn30 June 2023 08:50

