Anisimova 'deserves a lot of respect' - Swiatek

The Wimbledon women’s singles final has arrived, with Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova eyeing glory and hoping to avoid sporting heartbreak.

Each player is in her first final in SW19, though Swiatek is already a five-time grand-slam champion, with four French Open titles to her name and one US Open triumph. The 24-year-old Pole is also a former world No 1, and she is the betting favourite here, having exhibited great progress this summer on a surface on which she once struggled – as shown in her semi-final demolition of Belinda Bencic.

Yet grass is still not Swiatek’s favoured surface, and the quicker play could suit the powerful Anisimova, the 23-year-old American who outlasted world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a brutal, enthralling semi-final. Still, Anisimova, seeded 13th, is in her first grand-slam final here, and her lack of experience could hinder her.

Today’s showpiece match follows Friday’s men’s semi-finals, in which Carlos Alcaraz saw off Taylor Fritz before Jannik Sinner thrashed an injured Novak Djokovic. Those results set up tomorrow’s final, a rematch of last month’s modern classic in the French Open final, where Alcaraz fought from two sets down to beat the world No 1.

