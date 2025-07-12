Wimbledon 2025 women’s final live: Swiatek v Anisimova updates after Cash and Glasspool make doubles history
Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova are both in their first Wimbledon final, but who will leave with their first title at the grass-court grand slam?
The Wimbledon women’s singles final has arrived, with Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova eyeing glory and hoping to avoid sporting heartbreak.
Each player is in her first final in SW19, though Swiatek is already a five-time grand-slam champion, with four French Open titles to her name and one US Open triumph. The 24-year-old Pole is also a former world No 1, and she is the betting favourite here, having exhibited great progress this summer on a surface on which she once struggled – as shown in her semi-final demolition of Belinda Bencic.
Yet grass is still not Swiatek’s favoured surface, and the quicker play could suit the powerful Anisimova, the 23-year-old American who outlasted world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a brutal, enthralling semi-final. Still, Anisimova, seeded 13th, is in her first grand-slam final here, and her lack of experience could hinder her.
Today’s showpiece match follows Friday’s men’s semi-finals, in which Carlos Alcaraz saw off Taylor Fritz before Jannik Sinner thrashed an injured Novak Djokovic. Those results set up tomorrow’s final, a rematch of last month’s modern classic in the French Open final, where Alcaraz fought from two sets down to beat the world No 1.
Elsewhere at Wimbledon today
Britain’s Oliver Bonding has lost the boys' doubles final alongside American Jagger Leach, who is the son of former women's champion Lindsay Davenport – a great achievement nonethless.
Royalty in the box
The Princess of Wales will be handing out the silverware at the end of this contest.
Centre Court filling up for Anisimova v Swiatek
Centre Court emptied after the conclusion of the men’s doubles final, as fans sought shade and much-needed refreshments, but they are gradually starting to refill the stadium as the women’s final approaches.
Princess of Wales introduced to wheelchair singles champion before women's final
After arriving at SW19, the Princess of Wales met Chair Deborah Jevans, before being introduced to several people either involved at the AELTC or playing at the Championships, including:
- Wang Ziying, Ladies' Wheelchair Singles Champion
- Ralph Yin, Ladies' Wheelchair Singles Champion Coach
- Shaniah Williams – working in the Foundation team for the Work at Wimbledon Programme
- Jefferson Iweh – working in the Ticket Sales team at the Work at Wimbledon Programme.
While Wimbledon Foundation’s Coin Toss Nominees were:
- Lydia Lowe, Dan Maskell Tennis Trust
- Sophie Kneen, AFC Wimbledon Foundation
And from the Championships Stewards:
- Bob Flint, Wimbledon’s current longest serving Steward (45 years)
Anisimova hopes to inspire with her comeback story
Having dabbled in art while taking a mental health break from the sport in 2023 over burnout fears, the 23-year-old Anisimova will look to pick up her racket and paint a masterpiece on Centre Court with the world watching.
There have been strokes of brilliance during her run this year, highlighted by her semi-final win over top seed Aryna Sabalenka, but Anisimova said reaching the level she has after her eight-month sabbatical felt even more special.
"It goes to show that it's possible," Anisimova said.
"That's a really special message I've been able to show because when I took my break, a lot of people told me I'd never make it to the top again if I take so much time away from the game. That was a little hard to digest.
"I did want to come back and still achieve a lot and win a Grand Slam one day. Just me being able to prove that you can get back to the top if you prioritise yourself ... that's incredibly special to me. It means a lot."
Preview: The key battle at the heart of Wimbledon final
A surprise final between the American Anisimova and Poland’s five-time grand-slam champion Swiatek will come down to whose great weapon dominates on Centre Court.
Cash and Glasspool revel in Wimbledon triumph
Cash and Glasspool are the first all-British pair since 1936 to win the men’s doubles at Wimbledon.
Julian Cash: “We played a crazy amount of tennis on the grass. There was a lot of pressure on our shoulders. The fact we could do it was surreal ... It would be mad of me to stand here and not thank my family. Mum, dad, Jamie, coaches – this is what it’s been all for. It means the world.”
“It’s something we spoke about going into the year [winning a grand slam]. A lot of people probably wouldn't have believed us. Our team backed us all the way. To do it here, I mean it couldn’t mean more. To do it on the most special court in the world? Incredible.”
Lloyd Glasspool: “When you say it, it sounds incredible. I didn’t think too much about it. We’ve given you one Brit the last few years but now we’ve given you two Brits.”
Pel and Hijikata salute 'crazy ride'
Runners-up Pel and Hijikata seem pleased enough with second place.
David Pel says: “We hadn’t even met before the tournament. It was our first time speaking on the first day of the tournament. It’s amazing actually.”
Rinky Hijikata adds: “It's been a crazy ride. It’s been so much fun playing with David. It’s a dream come true to be playing out here on Centre Court today.”
Summary: Cash and Glasspool make British tennis history
Fifth seeds Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool capped their dream summer with the Wimbledon crown and first Grand Slam title as a pair when the British team downed Rinky Hijikata and David Pel 6-2 7-6(3) in the men's doubles final on Saturday.
Queen's Club and Eastbourne champions Cash and Glasspool became the first all-British pairing to win the All England Club trophy since 1936, when Pat Hughes and Raymond Tuckey defeated their compatriots Charles Hare and Frank Wilde in the final.
The local favourites shot out of the blocks after an early break thanks to a poor service game from Pel and raced through the opening set with minimum fuss, leaving fans buzzing on a sun-drenched Centre Court.
The Australian-Dutch duo of Hijikata and Pel saved a break point at the start of the second set and applied pressure in the fourth game but their opponents were equal to the task and took a step towards the title when they went 4-2 up.
Hijikata and Pel, who entered the tournament as alternates and survived match points in their first two rounds, drew level after eight games before Cash and Glasspool moved up a gear in the tiebreak to prevail and spark huge celebrations.
