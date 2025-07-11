Wimbledon 2025 live: Djokovic an injury doubt for Sinner semi-final as Alcaraz faces Fritz
Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic is due to play world No 1 Jannik Sinner, and reigning champ Carlos Alcaraz faces Taylor Fritz
The Wimbledon semi-finals continue on Friday, and it’s over to the men’s singles draw, as Novak Djokovic prepares to take on Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz is set to face Taylor Fritz.
But is Djokovic in the right condition to compete? The seven-time champion, 38, cancelled a practice session on Thursday after falling in the last game of his Wednesday-night win over Flavio Cobolli. Ironically, it was Sinner who cancelled practice on Tuesday, though there was no sign that his elbow injury affected the world No 1 as he eased past Ben Shelton on Wednesday.
On the other side of the draw, 2023 and 2024 champ Alcaraz maintains his hat-trick title bid, going up against American Fritz. In the quarters, Alcaraz blew away Britain’s Cam Norrie, while Fritz fought past Karen Khachanov.
The men’s semi-finals follow a hot Thursday, when three fans fainted on Centre Court during the women’s semi-finals. In those matches, Iga Siwatek thrashed Belinda Bencic and Amanda Anisimova upset world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka.
Follow live updates and results from Wimbledon day 12, below.
Wimbledon 2025 live: Today’s big story
Doubt surrounds the fitness of Novak Djokovic ahead of today’s blockbuster Wimbledon semi-final against Jannik Sinner.
The 38-year-old suffered an awkward fall very late on in his quarter-final victory over Flavio Cobolli on Wednesday.
He picked himself up to finish off the four-set victory but admitted afterwards he would likely not know the full effect until Thursday, and the signs did not appear positive when Djokovic first delayed and then cancelled his scheduled practice session at the All England Club.
The Serbian has already been forced to pull out of one grand slam tournament this year with injury, failing to complete his semi-final against Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open because of a leg problem.
Novak Djokovic cancels practice session ahead of Jannik Sinner showdown at Wimbledon
Wimbledon 2025 live: Day 12 order of play
CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:30 START
Taylor Fritz (USA) [5] vs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [2]
Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [6]
No. 1 COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:00 START
Women’s Doubles, semi-finals: Olivia Gadecki (AUS) / Desirae Krawczyk (USA) vs Veronika Kudermetova / Elise Mertens (BEL) [8]
Men’s Wheelchair Singles, semi-finals: Martin De la Puente (ESP) [3] vs Alfie Hewett (GBR) [2] (SM)
Women’s Doubles, semi-finals: Katerina Siniakova (CZE) / Taylor Townsend (USA) [1] vs Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) / Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) [4]
Wimbledon 2025: Day 12 schedule as Alcaraz and Djokovic star in semi-finals
Wimbledon 2025 live: Men’s semi-finals day arrives
The Wimbledon semi-finals continue on Friday, and it’s over to the men’s singles draw, as Novak Djokovic prepares to take on Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz is set to face Taylor Fritz.
But is Djokovic in the right condition to compete? The seven-time champion, 38, cancelled a practice session on Thursday after falling in the last game of his Wednesday-night win over Flavio Cobolli. Ironically, it was Sinner who cancelled practice on Tuesday, though there was no sign that his elbow injury affected the world No 1 as he eased past Ben Shelton on Wednesday.
On the other side of the draw, 2023 and 2024 champ Alcaraz maintains his hat-trick title bid, going up against American Fritz. In the quarters, Alcaraz blew away Britain’s Cam Norrie, while Fritz fought past Karen Khachanov.
The men’s semi-finals follow a hot Thursday, when three fans fainted on Centre Court during the women’s semi-finals. In those matches, Iga Siwatek thrashed Belinda Bencic and Amanda Anisimova upset world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka.
Follow live updates and results from Wimbledon day 12, right here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments