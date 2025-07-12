Wimbledon 2025 women’s final live: Swiatek vs Anisimova updates after Sinner overcomes injured Djokovic to book Alcaraz rematch
Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova are both in their first Wimbledon final, but who will leave with their first title at the grass-court grand slam?
The Wimbledon women’s singles final has arrived, with Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova eyeing glory and hoping to avoid sporting heartbreak.
Each player is in her first final in SW19, though Swiatek is already a five-time grand-slam champion, with four French Open titles to her name and one US Open triumph. The 24-year-old Pole is also a former world No 1, and she is the betting favourite here, having exhibited great progress this summer on a surface on which she once struggled – as shown in her semi-final demolition of Belinda Bencic.
Yet grass is still not Swiatek’s favoured surface, and the quicker play could suit the powerful Anisimova, the 23-year-old American who outlasted world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a brutal, enthralling semi-final. Still, Anisimova, seeded 13th, is in her first grand-slam final here, and her lack of experience could hinder her.
Today’s showpiece match follows Friday’s men’s semi-finals, in which Carlos Alcaraz saw off Taylor Fritz before Jannik Sinner thrashed an injured Novak Djokovic. Those results set up tomorrow’s final, a rematch of last month’s modern classic in the French Open final, where Alcaraz fought from two sets down to beat the world No 1.
Follow live updates and results from Wimbledon day 13, below.
Amanda Anisimova profile: The prodigy who quit tennis
"She was a great junior," said Anisimova. "I remember a lot of coaches were saying that she's going to be a big deal one day. Yeah, obviously they were right.
"Iga is such an unbelievable player. She's also been an inspiration to me. Her work ethic and all of her achievements have been really inspiring. I'm sure it will be an amazing match again.
"Getting to compete against an unbelievable player again is going to be super special. Hopefully I can bring some high-quality tennis and make it a battle out there. I'm just going to go out and enjoy every moment and try to not think about what's on the line there."
But then came the sudden death of her father from a heart attack and difficulties with form and injury, and by early 2023 Anisimova felt so burnt out by the sport that she took an indefinite break.
With restoring her mental health the priority, the Floridian revived a childhood love of art, selling her paintings to raise money for charity.
In January last year, Anisimova felt ready to return to the tour and six years on from her Roland Garros breakthrough she is back challenging for the sport's biggest titles.
Anisimova will leave Wimbledon as a top-10 player, and maybe a grand slam champion, although to achieve that she will have to get the better of five-time major winner Swiatek.
Their only meeting on court came nine years ago in the Junior Fed Cup, when Swiatek, who is three months older, emerged the winner.
Amanda Anisimova will face Iga Swiatek for the first time as a professional in the Wimbledon final - but she has known for a decade that the Pole is a formidable foe.
American Anisimova is the latest unexpected Wimbledon finalist in the women's singles after defeating world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the last four.
Yet in some ways it should be no surprise that the 23-year-old has found her way on to the sport's biggest stage because it was where she appeared destined to be heading as a teenager.
She defeated Coco Gauff to win the US Open junior title just after her 16th birthday and by 17 was a top-30 star and a French Open semi-finalist.
Amanda Anisimova ready to face ‘inspiration’ Iga Swiatek in Wimbledon final
Sinner on facing Alcaraz tomorrow
"I don't know what to expect, you saw the last final and you never know," Sinner, just the third Italian to reach a Wimbledon singles final and hoping to become his country's first champion at the grasscourt slam," said on court.
"It's a huge honour to share the court with Carlos, we try to push ourselves to the limit. I love watching him. Hopefully it will be a good match like the last one, I don't know about better, I don't think that's possible."
Grigor Dimitrov provides injury update from hospital after Wimbledon heartbreak
Grigor Dimitrov has described his withdrawal from his Wimbledon quarter-final against Jannik Sinner as “one of the most painful moments” of his career.
The Bulgarian was leading the world No 1 by two sets and seemed bound for the last four when he suffered a right pectoral muscle injury during the third set on Centre Court.
The 34-year-old has now been unable to complete a match in five grand slam tournaments during a career oft disrupted by injury, but this was a particularly tough moment given the level which he had found to leave Sinner, struggling himself with an elbow injury, on the brink of exit.
“Sometimes the heart wants to keep going… but the universe has a different plan for us,” Dimitrov posted on Instagram, accompanying a photo of him in a hospital bed.
“Having to withdraw from this match at Wimbledon was one of the most painful moments of my career.
Grigor Dimitrov provides injury update from hospital after Wimbledon heartbreak
Sinner overcomes injured Djokovic to book Alcaraz rematch in men's singles final
Strap yourselves in, folks. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have endured their fair share of frights over the past 12 days at the All England Club, but the two leading stars in men’s tennis are not to be denied. They have, we have, a thrilling rematch ahead of us on Sunday afternoon, five weeks on from their Roland Garros epic. And with the greatest of respect to Novak Djokovic, a seven-time champion no less, this is the final Wimbledon will have wanted too.
On Friday, both Alcaraz and Sinner emerged victorious in their semi-finals but it was Sinner – the world No 1, chasing a first Wimbledon title – who made the most emphatic statement. Taking on Djokovic, eyeing a seventh consecutive final here, Sinner walked onto Centre Court and played lights-out tennis. It was the closest thing to flawless we’ve seen all year.
In less than two hours, Djokovic – albeit a Djokovic hampered by injury – was swatted aside like a rookie on the south-west London stage he has made his own, the scoreline a devastating 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. Demolition job complete.
Mechanical monster Sinner thrashes Djokovic to set up Alcaraz final at Wimbledon
Wimbledon 2025 order of play: Day 13 schedule as Anisimova and Swiatek star in women’s final
Day 13 order of play - Saturday 12 July
CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:00 START
Gentlemen's Doubles Final - Rinky Hijikata (AUS) / David Pel (NED) vs Julian Cash (GBR) / Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) [5]
Women’s singles final - 16:00 start
Amanda Anisimova (USA) [13] vs Iga Swiatek (POL) [8]
Wimbledon 2025 order of play: Anisimova and Swiatek star in women’s final
Novak Djokovic reveals prospects of playing at Wimbledon again after injury scuppers hopes against Jannik Sinner
A downbeat Novak Djokovic insists he hopes to be back at Wimbledon next year despite a crushing semi-final defeat to Jannik Sinner on Friday.
Seven-time winner Djokovic, 38, was eyeing a seventh consecutive final at the All England Club but was hampered by injury against world No 1 Sinner.
The Italian set up a tantalising rematch with Carlos Alcaraz - after their French Open epic last month - with a convincing straight-sets victory.
Djokovic admitted pre-tournament he was unsure whether 2025 would represent a “last dance” in SW19 but insisted he does not want the loss to Sinner to be his final act on Centre Court
“I would be sad,” Djokovic said, when asked if this was going to be his last match at Wimbledon.
Novak Djokovic reveals prospects of playing at Wimbledon again
‘Wimbledon is the pinnacle of the year’: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid target yet more success in SW19
While plenty of attention was on the likes of Jack Draper for glory at Wimbledon this year, Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid are undoubtedly Britain’s best hopes of grand slam success.
Between them, the pair hold 12 major wheelchair singles titles, and their doubles partnership is even more impressive: Reid holds the outright record for wheelchair doubles slams at 27 – and 23 of those have come with Hewett. With another final scheduled for this weekend, they have the chance to further add to their glittering legacy.
The tour’s highest-ranked doubles team kicked off the year with the Australian Open title and backed that up last month by lifting the trophy at Roland Garros, their sixth straight French Open crown and eighth consecutive grand slam victory. The pair first competed together in 2016 and are among the longest-serving teams on the tour, but are still finding ways to innovate and keep their opponents guessing, Hewett tells The Independent ahead of Wimbledon.
