Andrey Rublev left fans concerned for his well-being after thrashing his racquet against himself seven times before crashing out at Wimbledon.

The first-round defeat (6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 7-6) to Francisco Comesana on No 2 Court included an emotional reaction in the fourth game of the third set, leaving him bleeding after repeated blows to his knee.

With the match one set apiece, Rublev was furious after being broken and falling 4-1 behind, screaming in frustration and hitting himself continuously with his racquet.

Rublev, who responded in a similar way at Roland Garros, would not regain his composure, but explained the reasoning behind his behaviour and moved to ease fears from his supporters about his health.

“I would not do it if I was able to hit the racquet on the floor,” Rublev said. “Because we're not allowed to hit them with the grass.

“I don't know why in that moment, I couldn't take it any more. I needed to let emotions out. But thanks, everything is fine. Again, I was a bit lucky.”

Asked if he intends to be kinder to himself, Rublev reiterated that desire and opened up on how he plans to return to his best form.

“Of course,” Rublev admitted. “Is the main problem that I need to improve. Of course, I didn't behave today as in Paris, but still I could do much better. This is not the way. Of course, it's the main priority, to be able during all the match to be positive.

Russia's Andrey Rublev inspects the grass with umpire during his first round ( REUTERS )

“Some matches. To win some matches to get this like kind of rhythm back. It's not easy. Since I lost in Paris, I think I didn't play matches for almost two weeks. Then I played only one match in Halle. Then again almost two weeks.

“When the rhythm is a bit breaking, it's not easy. You need one, two matches to again feel this confidence back. I guess that's what I need now.”