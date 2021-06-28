Wimbledon 2021 is back after a two-year hiatus following the pandemic in the year’s third Grand Slam.

Novak Djokovic is gunning for a third Grand Slam of the year after triumphing against Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final and then toppling Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open final.

The Serbian’s pursuit of drawing level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who will not be present at the All England club, for the most Grand Slams in the history of men’s tennis at 20, will be a compelling storyline over the fortnight. Andy Murray is also set to feature in his first appearance in the singles tournament since 2017.

Naomi Osaka is absent this year, so Ashleigh Barty and Serena Williams are the favourites for the women’s competition.

Here’s everything you need to know about the prize money on offer for the singles and doubles:

What will be the capacity at Wimbledon?

Wimbledon is part of the next phase of the government’s pilot events.

It means there will be a 50 per cent grounds capacity.

It will increase across the two weeks to full capacity crowds of 15,000 on Centre Court over the finals weekend, 10-11 July.

On the first day of the tournament the show courts will be able to be at half capacity.

What is the total prize money?

The total pot is set at £35 million, which is down from £38m in 2019, a fall of almost eight per cent.

Both the men and women will receive equal prize money, a standard set back in 2008.

The winners will pocket £1.7m, which is again a steep fall from 2019 when Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep got £2.35m.

The Serbian is back to defend his title, but the Romanian will not be at SW19 this year due to a calf injury.

Total prize money break down