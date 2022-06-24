✕ Close 'Why not?' - Hurkacz on chances to win Wimbledon after Halle victory

Follow live updates from the Wimbledon draw as Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray discover their first-round matches and the top seeds learn their potential routes to the final at the Championships.

The absence of Daniil Medvedev due to the ban on players from Russia and Belarus and the injury to Alexander Zverev means six-time champion Novak Djokovic is the top seed for the men’s draw, with Rafael Nadal to be separated on the other half as second seed.

Iga Swiatek is the top seed in the women’s draw and favourite for the title after winning the French Open and extending her 34-match winning streak, with Raducanu seeded 10th as she returns to Wimbledon following her US Open victory.

There is potential for heavyweight first-round matches on both sides, with two-time Wimbledon winner Murray and seven-time champion Serena Williams among the unseeded players for the Championships and able to be drawn against anyone in the field.

Follow live updates from the All England Club as the tournament draws are made.