What time are the Wimbledon finals in 2025 and why have they changed?
Finals weekend at Wimbledon has been revamped this year in a break with tradition
Along with no line judges at Wimbledon this year, the Championships have brought in another major change: altering the schedule for finals weekend.
Traditionally, the final Saturday and Sunday has seen the women’s singles final and men’s singles final respectively open play on Centre Court, with a start time of 2pm BST.
However, this year, Saturday’s order of play on Centre Court will start at 1pm with the men’s doubles final taking place before the women’s singles final at 4pm, rather than afterwards.
Similarly, Sunday will start with the women’s doubles final at 1pm before the men’s final at 4pm.
Why has the schedule for finals weekend been changed?
All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton says the move caters towards attracting the “largest possible worldwide audience” – with the singles final now starting at 11am (EST) in New York.
“We have adjusted the provisional schedule for the final weekend of The Championships with the ambition of improving the experience for all involved,” Bolton said.
The move has also been designed with players in mind, Bolton added.
“The doubles players competing in the finals will have increased certainty over their schedule and fans will enjoy each day’s play as it builds towards the crescendo of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles finals, with our champions being crowned in front of the largest possible worldwide audience.”
In the past the show courts have emptied out after the men’s and women’s singles finals, leaving sparse audiences in place for the men’s and women’s doubles.
