What time will Novak Djokovic play at Wimbledon tomorrow?

Novak Djokovic will need to resume his Wimbledon fourth-round match against Hubert Hurkacz on Monday after play was suspended due to the 11pm curfew.

Djokovic won two tiebreaks to take a two-set lead against big-serving Hurkacz, who squandered a 6-3 advantage in the first decider on what was a dramatic middle Sunday at the Championships.

It adds to an already packed day of action at the All England Club, which is highlighted by the mouth-watering clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Matteo Berrettini

There is also the contest between two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and last year’s runner-up Ons Jabeur, as well as Elena Rybakina’s match against Beatriz Haddad Maia.

When will Novak Djokovic play at Wimbledon tomorrow?

Suspended matches are usually the next day, second on the court it was started on.

That means Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz will resume after the opening match between Elena Rybakina and Beatriz Haddad Maia, which will start at 1:30pm.

Djokovic won’t resume before 2:30pm, but he is more likely to take to the court at around 3:30pm.

It will slot in before Petra Kvitova vs Ons Jabeur, leaving Carlos Alcaraz and Matteo Berrettini’s battle as the fourth of the day.

Updated order of play

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START (8:30 ET)

1. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) [13] vs Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [3]

Not before 14:30

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB [2] vs Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [17] TF - 7-6 7-6

3. Ons Jabeur (TUN) [6] v Petra Kvitova (CZE) [9]

4. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [1] v Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START (8:00 ET)

1. Daniil Medvedev [3] v Jiri Lehacka (CZE)

2. Ekaterina Alexandrova [21] v Aryna Sabalenka [2]

3. Grigor Dmitrov (BUL) [21] v Holger Rune (DEN) [6]

No.2 COURT - 11:00 START (6:00 ET)

1. Madison Keys (USA) [25] vs Mirra Andreeva

2. Christopher Eubanks (USA) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5]

When is the Wimbledon curfew and what are the rules?

The Wimbledon curfew is at 11pm local time (6pm ET) and has been in place since 2009 when Centre Court’s roof opened, introduced by Merton Council in order to obtain planning permission for the roof.

A statement from Wimbledon in 2018 read: “The 11pm curfew is a Planning Condition applied to balance the consideration of the local residents with the scale of an international tennis event that takes place in a residential area.

“The challenge of transport connectivity and getting visitors home safely is also a key consideration.”

The rules state that a match is not permitted to go beyond 11pm (6pm ET).