Wimbledon order of play and Friday’s schedule
It’s men’s semi-finals day at the All England Club
Novak Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner as the 36-year-old Serbian continues the pursuit of an eighth Wimbledon title. The Italian eighth seed is playing in the first grand slam semi-final of his young career and will need to produce the performance of a lifetime to beat the 23-time slam champion.
That match will be followed by a mouthwatering contest between the world No 1, Carlos Alcaraz, and the Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev. Alcaraz has played some incredible tennis en route to the semi-finals and will be the favourite to beat Medvedev, who saw off Chris Eubanks in the quarter-finals in a five-set battle.
Elsewhere there is also doubles and junior action on Court 1, Court 12 and Court 18. British 17-year-old Henry Searle will take on American Cooper Williams in the boys’ semi-finals.
Here is Friday’s intended order of play:
(All times BST)
Centre Court
13:30: (8) Jannik Sinner (Ita) v (2) Novak Djokovic (Ser)
(1) Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (Spa) v (3) Daniil Medvedev (Rus)
Court 1
13:00: (16) Caroline Dolehide (USA) & Shuai Zhang (Chn) v (3) Storm Hunter (Aus) & Elise Mertens (Bel)
Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe) & Barbora Zahlavova Strycova (Cze) v Marie Bouzkova (Cze) & Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spa)
Court 12
11:00: (5) Renata Jamrichova (Svk) v (2) Clervie Ngounoue (USA)
Henry Searle (Gbr) v (4) Cooper Williams (USA)
Hannah Klugman (Gbr) & Isabelle Lacy (Gbr) v Tatum Evans (USA) & Alanis Hamilton (USA)
Alena Kovackova (Cze) & Laura Samsonova (Cze) v (2) Renata Jamrichova (Svk) & Federica Urgesi (Ita)
Court 18
11:00: (9) Dali Blanch (USA) v (5) Yaroslav Demin (Rus)
(1) Alina Korneeva (Rus) v Nikola Bartunkova (Cze)
Jakub Filip (Cze) & Gabriele Vulpitta (Ita) v (2) Joao Fonseca (Bra) & Juan Carlos Prado Angelo (Bol)
(7) Dali Blanch (USA) & Roy Horovitz (USA) v (6) Branko Djuric (Ser) & Arthur Gea (Fra)
