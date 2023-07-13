Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Novak Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner as the 36-year-old Serbian continues the pursuit of an eighth Wimbledon title. The Italian eighth seed is playing in the first grand slam semi-final of his young career and will need to produce the performance of a lifetime to beat the 23-time slam champion.

That match will be followed by a mouthwatering contest between the world No 1, Carlos Alcaraz, and the Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev. Alcaraz has played some incredible tennis en route to the semi-finals and will be the favourite to beat Medvedev, who saw off Chris Eubanks in the quarter-finals in a five-set battle.

Elsewhere there is also doubles and junior action on Court 1, Court 12 and Court 18. British 17-year-old Henry Searle will take on American Cooper Williams in the boys’ semi-finals.

Here is Friday’s intended order of play:

(All times BST)

Centre Court

13:30: (8) Jannik Sinner (Ita) v (2) Novak Djokovic (Ser)

(1) Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (Spa) v (3) Daniil Medvedev (Rus)

Court 1

13:00: (16) Caroline Dolehide (USA) & Shuai Zhang (Chn) v (3) Storm Hunter (Aus) & Elise Mertens (Bel)

Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe) & Barbora Zahlavova Strycova (Cze) v Marie Bouzkova (Cze) & Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spa)

Court 12

11:00: (5) Renata Jamrichova (Svk) v (2) Clervie Ngounoue (USA)

Henry Searle (Gbr) v (4) Cooper Williams (USA)

Hannah Klugman (Gbr) & Isabelle Lacy (Gbr) v Tatum Evans (USA) & Alanis Hamilton (USA)

Alena Kovackova (Cze) & Laura Samsonova (Cze) v (2) Renata Jamrichova (Svk) & Federica Urgesi (Ita)

Court 18

11:00: (9) Dali Blanch (USA) v (5) Yaroslav Demin (Rus)

(1) Alina Korneeva (Rus) v Nikola Bartunkova (Cze)

Jakub Filip (Cze) & Gabriele Vulpitta (Ita) v (2) Joao Fonseca (Bra) & Juan Carlos Prado Angelo (Bol)

(7) Dali Blanch (USA) & Roy Horovitz (USA) v (6) Branko Djuric (Ser) & Arthur Gea (Fra)

For the full order of play, click here