Wimbledon 2025 order of play: Day 13 schedule as Anisimova and Swiatek star in women’s final
Five-time major winner Swiatek eyes her first Wimbledon title against American star Anisimova
The Wimbledon women’s singles final has arrived, with Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova eyeing glory and hoping to avoid sporting heartbreak.
Each player is in her first final in SW19, though Swiatek is already a five-time grand-slam champion, with four French Open titles to her name and one US Open triumph. The 24-year-old Pole is also a former world No 1, and she is the betting favourite here, having exhibited great progress this summer on a surface on which she once struggled – as shown in her semi-final demolition of Belinda Bencic.
Yet grass is still not Swiatek’s favoured surface, and the quicker play could suit the powerful Anisimova, the 23-year-old American who outlasted world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a brutal, enthralling semi-final. Still, Anisimova, seeded 13th, is in her first grand-slam final here, and her lack of experience could hinder her.
Today’s showpiece match follows Friday’s men’s semi-finals, in which Carlos Alcaraz saw off Taylor Fritz before Jannik Sinner thrashed an injured Novak Djokovic. Those results set up tomorrow’s final, a rematch of last month’s modern classic in the French Open final, where Alcaraz fought from two sets down to beat the world No 1.
Here is the order of play for day 13 at Wimbledon:
Day 13 order of play - Saturday 12 July
CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:00 START
Gentlemen's Doubles Final - Rinky Hijikata (AUS) / David Pel (NED) vs Julian Cash (GBR) / Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) [5]
Women’s singles final - 16:00 start
Amanda Anisimova (USA) [13] vs Iga Swiatek (POL) [8]
How to watch Wimbledon on TV
Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Wimbledon, then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.
Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.
