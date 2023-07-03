‘Absolutely shambolic’: Fans in Wimbledon queue slam slow security on day one

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Wimbledon queue descended into a mess on Monday with those waiting to enter the grounds slamming the slow security process.

The queue, a staple of the Championships with non-ticket holders able to obtain ground passes on the day by waiting in Wimbledon Park, is usually extremely busy on the first few days of the tournament with singles action on all the outside courts.

While some camp for a day or two over the weekend to buy show court tickets, those arriving early on Monday morning complained of not receiving their queue card designating their number in the queue for hours, slow security and a lack of communication.

The All England Club themselves recommended those looking to join the queue at 11am to think again, with the grounds expected to be at the 40,000 capacity early on day one.

There is a designated Twitter profile, The Q, which shows the frustration of people waiting in the queue.

One fan, James Collins, tweeted: “The queue is shambolic, so far waiting for five hours and haven’t moved… 8100 (in the queue). What is going on?”

Another, Paul Muchmore, said: “In the Wimbledon queue. Hasn’t moved for two hours. What’s going on? From the sounds of it, barely anyone has got in for the start of play.”

Tennis fans in the Wimbledon queue on day one of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (PA Wire)

Jordan Abbott was more detailed, saying: “Security into the grounds is awfully slow and unorganised. The rest of the queue is perfect.”

Ticket holders online have noted an increase in time in the security process on gates on Monday morning, with Wimbledon keen to stamp out any risk of protests from groups such as Just Stop Oil.

One person in the queue added: “Got here at 6am and nowhere near security, play started an hour ago. Absolutely shambolic, never been like this before.

“Sort it out Wimbledon, won’t be queueing again at this rate.”

Emma Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion who is injured and won’t be competing at this year’s tournament, and fellow Brit Jack Draper were among the stars posing for photos with people in the queue on Monday.