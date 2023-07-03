✕ Close Wimbledon queue opens ahead of first tournament's game

Wimbledon is back as the first round gets underway at the All England Club following the shock news that Nick Kyrgios is out of the tournament due to injury. Kyrgios, last year’s runners-up in the men’s singles, announced his withdrawal from the Championships on the eve of the opening day due to a wrist problem, with the Australian set to be replaced in the draw by a lucky loser.

Novak Djokovic will open play on Centre Court this afternoon as the defending men’s champion targets a fifth consecutive title at SW19 and an eighth overall, which would move the Serbian level with Roger Federer’s men’s record. Iga Swiatek and Venus Williams, who is back at Wimbledon at the age of 43, also highlight the opening day’s play.

Meanwhile Andy Murray, who gets his tournament underway against fellow Brit Ryan Peniston on Tuesday, has warned that there is a “good chance” of the tournament being disrupted by Just Stop Oil activists. The two-time Wimbledon champion said that while he agrees with Just Stop Oil’s cause, there could be a “different way” of getting their message across amid fears the Championships will be targeted.

Follow live scores and updates from Wimbledon in our live blog