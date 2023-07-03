Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andy Murray begins his Wimbledon campaign against fellow Brit Ryan Peniston on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old and two-time Wimbledon champion believes he remains “one of the best grass court players in the world” ten years on from his memorable first triumph at the All England Club.

It’s only the second time Murray has played a fellow Brit at Wimbledon and the 27-year-old Peniston, who is ranked outside of the world’s top 250, is set to relish the occasion.

Peniston had a breakthrough season on grass last year, reaching quarter-finals at Queen’s Club and Eastbourne, where he beat top-10 players in Casper Ruud and Holger Rune.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Andy Murray playing at Wimbledon?

As Murray landed in the bottom half of the Wimbledon draw, the two-time champion will begin his campaign on the second day of the tournament on Tuesday 4 July.

The match will likely take place on Centre Court, but that has yet to be confirmed. Tuesday’s order of play has yet to be released, which will also determine whether Murray plays in the early afternoon or later in the evening.

Who else is playing on Tuesday?

Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie are also in the bottom half of the men’s draw, with both players also contenders to play on Centre.

Defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina will get the honour of opening play on Centre Court, while Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur are also in action on the women’s side.

What is tomorrow’s TV schedule?

11:00-19:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

13:45-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

19:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two,

13:00-21:00 - Live coverage of Court One - BBC iPlayer

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button