Wimbledon 2025 commentators and presenters: BBC line-up including Clare Balding and John McEnroe

The 2025 Championships at Wimbledon will be available free-to-air on the BBC in the United Kingdom.

Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive title in SW19, and is also looking to become the second player to win Roland Garros, Queen’s and Wimbledon in the same year. World No 1 Jannik Sinner and British No 1 Jack Draper are the other favourites in the men’s draw.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the favourite for the women’s title, with 2022 champion Elena Rybakina a leading contender after French Open winner Coco Gauff was beaten in round one. Czech player Barbora Krejcikova is the defending champion. Emma Raducanu, who missed out on a seeding, leads the British contingent in the women’s draw, having overtaken Katie Boulter as British No 1 recently.

Clare Balding is the lead presenter for the third year running. John McEnroe will return as a pundit but Nick Kyrgios, an addition last year, will not return.

Guha will present in the morning on BBC Two, before Balding takes over in the afternoon and evening on BBC One. Qasa Alom will host Today at Wimbledon, available from 9pm in week one and 8pm in week two.

Among the list of pundits are John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, Pat Cash, Tracy Austin, Tim Henman and Annabel Croft.

Specialist commentary is provided by Andrew Castle, Chris Bradnam, James Burridge, Pat Cash, Naomi Cavaday, Matt Chilton, Andrew Cotter, Annabel Croft, Katherine Downes, Jo Durie, Colin Fleming, Paul Hand, Daniela Hantuchova, Dom Inglot, Abigail Johnson, Anne Keothavong, Robbie Koenig, David Law, Nick Lester, Alicia Molik, Ryan Harrison, John Lloyd, Ronald Mcintosh, Alison Mitchell, Nick Monroe, Nick Mullins, Pete Odgers, Arvind Parmar, Louise Pleming, Simon Reed, Candy Reid, Sam Smith, Liz Smylie, Mel South, Andy Stevenson, Todd Woodbridge plus Jayant Mistry, Louise Hunt and Katie O’Brien for the Wheelchair events.

What is the TV schedule on Monday 30 June?

10:30 - 19:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

10:30 - 21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport website

14:00 - 18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

19:00 - 22:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

22:00 - 23:30 - Wimbledon Highlights - TNT Sports

How to watch Wimbledon on TV

Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Wimbledon, then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.