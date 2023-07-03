Jump to content

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023: TV channel guide and schedule

Everything you need to know ahead of Wimbledon

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 03 July 2023 07:04
Comments
Will we see the next generation of talent at this year's Wimbledon? | You Ask The Questions

Wimbledon is back and the big question ahead of the Championships is whether anyone can stop Novak Djokovic from joining Roger Federer on a record eight men’s singles titles.

Djokovic has been in unstoppable form in the grand slams this season and has now won a record 23 major titles after victories at the Australian Open and French Open this season.

The Serbian has won four Wimbledon titles in a row and defeated Nick Kyrgios in last year’s final to continue his dominance on the grass courts of SW19.

Elena Rybakina is the defending champion in the women’s singles after winning her first grand slam title in last year’s final against Ons Jabeur.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wimbledon 2023.

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is today’s TV schedule?

10:30-19:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

13:45-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

19:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two

13:00-21:00 - Live coverage of Court One - BBC iPlayer

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

What is today’s order of play?

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START (all times BST)

Pedro Cachin (ARG) vs Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Venus Williams (USA) vs Elina Svitolina (UKR)

Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ARG)

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START

Iga Swiatek (POL) vs Lin Zhu (CHN)

Laurent Lokoli (FRA) vs Casper Ruud (NOR)

Sofia Kenin (USA) vs Coco Gauff (USA)

No.2 COURT - 11:00 START

Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Lauren Davis (USA)

David Goffin (BEL) vs Lucky Loser (TBC)

Katie Swan (GBR) vs Belinda Bencic (SUI)

Quentin Halys (FRA) vs Daniel Evans (GBR)

No.3 COURT - 11:00 START

Andrey Rublev vs Max Purcell (AUS)

Katie Volynets (USA) vs Caroline Garcia (FRA)

Jodie Burrage (GBR) vs Caty McNally (USA)

Yannick Hanfmann (GER) vs Taylor Fritz (USA)

COURT 12 - 11:00 START

Diane Parry (FRA) vs Harriet Dart (GBR)

Filip Krajinovic (SRB) vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs Radu Albot (MDA)

Shuai Zhang (CHN) vs Donna Vekic (CRO)

COURT 18 - 11:00 START

Veronika Kudermetova vs Kaia Kanepi (EST)

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) vs Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

Daria Kasatkina vs Caroline Dolehide

Not before 16:30

Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) vs Stan Wawrinka (SUI)

For the full order of play, click here

