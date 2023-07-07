Where to watch Wimbledon 2023: TV channel guide and schedule
Everything you need to know with Wimbledon underway at the All England Club
Wimbledon is back and the big question ahead of the Championships, can anybody stop Novak Djokovic? The Serbian is looking to join Roger Federer on a record eight men’s singles titles.
Djokovic has been in unstoppable form in the grand slams this season and has now won a record 23 major titles after victories at the Australian Open and French Open this season.
The Serbian has won four Wimbledon titles in a row and defeated Nick Kyrgios in last year’s final to continue his dominance on the grass courts of SW19.
Elena Rybakina has looked impressive as the defending champion in the women’s singles after winning her first grand slam title in last year’s final against Ons Jabeur.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wimbledon 2023.
How can I watch Wimbledon?
Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
What is today’s TV schedule?
11:00-19:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two
13:45-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One
19:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC One
13:00-21:00 - Live coverage of Court One - BBC iPlayer
11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button
21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two
What is today’s order of play?
CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START
1 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [1] vs Alexandre Muller (FRA)
Not before 15:00
2 Andy Murray (GBR) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5] T/F 6/7(3) 7/6(2) 6/4 0/0
3 Iga Swiatek (POL) [1] vs Petra Martic (CRO) [30]
4 Stan Wawrinka (SUI) vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [2]
No.1 COURT - 13:00 START
1 Varvara Gracheva (FRA) vs Aryna Sabalenka [2]
2 Cameron Norrie (GBR) [12] vs Christopher Eubanks (USA)
3 Ons Jabeur (TUN) [6] vs Zhuoxuan Bai (CHN)
No.2 COURT - 11:00 START
1 Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs Petra Kvitova (CZE) [9]
Not before 12:30
2 Daniil Medvedev [3] vs Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 35 T/F 6/3 6/3 4/4
3 Alexander Zverev (GER) [19] vs Yosuke Watanuki (JPN)
4 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) [26] vs Liam Broady (GBR)
5 Marie Bouzkova (CZE) [32] vs Caroline Garcia (FRA) [5]
No.3 COURT - 11:00 START
1 Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) vs Holger Rune (DEN) [6]
2 Jannik Sinner (ITA) [8] vs Quentin Halys (FRA)
3 Jessica Pegula (USA) [4] vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)
4 Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs Sofia Kenin (USA)
COURT 12 - 11:00 START
1 Viktorija Golubic (SUI) vs Madison Keys (USA) [25]
2 Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) [14] vs Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [17]
3 Daria Kasatkina [11] vs Victoria Azarenka [19]
4 Andrey Rublev [7] vs David Goffin (BEL)
Not before 18:00
5 Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) / Katerina Siniakova (CZE) [1] vs Fang-Hsien Wu (TPE) / Lin Zhu (CHN)
COURT 18 - 11:00 START
1 Marta Kostyuk (UKR) vs Paula Badosa (ESP)
2 Matteo Berrettini (ITA) vs Alex De Minaur (AUS) [15]
3 Alexander Bublik (KAZ) [23] vs Maximilian Marterer (GER)
4 Rajeev Ram (USA) / Joe Salisbury (GBR) [3] vs Tallon Griekspoor (NED) / Bart Stevens (NED)
