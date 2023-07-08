Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wimbledon is back and the big question ahead of the Championships, can anybody stop Novak Djokovic? The Serbian is looking to join Roger Federer on a record eight men’s singles titles.

Djokovic has been in unstoppable form in the grand slams this season and has now won a record 23 major titles after victories at the Australian Open and French Open this season.

The Serbian has won four Wimbledon titles in a row and defeated Nick Kyrgios in last year’s final to continue his dominance on the grass courts of SW19.

Elena Rybakina has looked impressive as the defending champion in the women’s singles after winning her first grand slam title in last year’s final against Ons Jabeur - with the 24-year-old faces Britain’s Katie Boulter on Centre Court today.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wimbledon 2023.

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is today’s TV schedule?

11:00-19:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

13:45-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

19:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

13:00-21:00 - Live coverage of Court One - BBC iPlayer

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two

What is today’s order of play?

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START

1 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [1] vs Alexandre Muller (FRA)

Not before 15:00

2 Andy Murray (GBR) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5] T/F 6/7(3) 7/6(2) 6/4 0/0

3 Iga Swiatek (POL) [1] vs Petra Martic (CRO) [30]

4 Stan Wawrinka (SUI) vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [2]

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START

1 Varvara Gracheva (FRA) vs Aryna Sabalenka [2]

2 Cameron Norrie (GBR) [12] vs Christopher Eubanks (USA)

3 Ons Jabeur (TUN) [6] vs Zhuoxuan Bai (CHN)

No.2 COURT - 11:00 START

1 Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs Petra Kvitova (CZE) [9]

Not before 12:30

2 Daniil Medvedev [3] vs Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 35 T/F 6/3 6/3 4/4

3 Alexander Zverev (GER) [19] vs Yosuke Watanuki (JPN)

4 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) [26] vs Liam Broady (GBR)

5 Marie Bouzkova (CZE) [32] vs Caroline Garcia (FRA) [5]

No.3 COURT - 11:00 START

1 Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) vs Holger Rune (DEN) [6]

2 Jannik Sinner (ITA) [8] vs Quentin Halys (FRA)

3 Jessica Pegula (USA) [4] vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)

4 Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs Sofia Kenin (USA)

COURT 12 - 11:00 START

1 Viktorija Golubic (SUI) vs Madison Keys (USA) [25]

2 Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) [14] vs Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [17]

3 Daria Kasatkina [11] vs Victoria Azarenka [19]

4 Andrey Rublev [7] vs David Goffin (BEL)

Not before 18:00

5 Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) / Katerina Siniakova (CZE) [1] vs Fang-Hsien Wu (TPE) / Lin Zhu (CHN)

COURT 18 - 11:00 START

1 Marta Kostyuk (UKR) vs Paula Badosa (ESP)

2 Matteo Berrettini (ITA) vs Alex De Minaur (AUS) [15]

3 Alexander Bublik (KAZ) [23] vs Maximilian Marterer (GER)

4 Rajeev Ram (USA) / Joe Salisbury (GBR) [3] vs Tallon Griekspoor (NED) / Bart Stevens (NED)

For the full order of play, click here