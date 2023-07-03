Venus Williams screams in agony at Wimbledon as she injures knee early in first round match
The five-time Wimbledon champion was at the net against Elina Svitolina when she slipped and fell to the ground
Venus Williams screamed out in pain as she injured her right knee early in her first round match at Wimbledon against Elina Svitolina.
The 43-year-old, five times a singles champion at the All England Club, was at the net at break point on her own serve when her right leg slipped attempting a backhand volley.
The American immediately clutched her right knee, already heavily bandaged, with a devastating scream shocking spectators on Centre Court as she fell to the ground.
The trainer was immediately called to the court but, after a medical timeout, Williams returned to action on court.
While she seemed to improve in her movement as the first set progressed, fellow wild card Svitolina took the opening set 6-4.
The trainer was again called to court at the end of the set and Williams took another medical timeout.
Williams is making her 24th main draw appearance at Wimbledon this year, a record in the open-era.
The incident brought back memories of Williams’ sister, Serena, injuring her ankle in a first round match at the Championships two years ago.
