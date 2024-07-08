Support truly

Wimbledon could be set for further disruptions due to rain and wind on Monday as players, fans and ground staff battle the elements.

The overall outlook is much better though, with the UK’s summer barely getting off the ground and the tennis at SW19 affected last week by spells of rain and blustery winds.

Below-average temperatures are expected once more on Monday after rain heavily impacted the amount of play on Sunday.

The BBC forecast suggests rain is possible throughout most of Monday with only a period from 5pm onwards likely to be clear.

Temperatures will reach a high of 17c, according to the BBC, with sunshine expected from 12pm onwards, though damp conditions could last throughout the afternoon. Winds of up to 8mph can be expected, too.

The Met Office paints a better picture for fans, though, and while there is still the potential for rain, the chances are down at just 10-20 percent overall each hour.

It also agrees with the BBC on temperatures, while gusts of wind could be slightly higher at 9mph.

The rain won’t be a problem for those on Centre Court or Court No 1, where the roof will be closed. The roof will also shut out the wind and make for conditions more akin to an indoor court.

The Met Office said a “strong jet stream in the Atlantic” is causing the changeable conditions this week.

