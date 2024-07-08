Wimbledon 2024 LIVE: Tennis scores as Emma Raducanu crashes out before Novak Djokovic returns
Raducanu was beaten by Lulu Sun on Sunday evening, with past champions Djokovic and Elena Rybakina back in action
Emma Raducanu crashed out of Wimbledon on Sunday after defeat to the qualifier Lulu Sun on Centre Court with Elena Rybakina the new favourite for the women’s singles at SW19.
Raducanu was bidding to reach the quarter-finals for the first time but was outpowered by her opponent, the world number 123, who won 6-2 5-7 6-2.
With Coco Gauff also tumbling out after defeat to Emma Navarro, the Kazakhstani, a winner in 2022 at the All England Club, has emerged as the favourite and returns to Centre Court for the first time in 2024 today, facing No.17 seed Anna Kalinskaya.
Another former champion, Novak Djokovic, is also in action, and faces No. 15 seed Holger Rune in the third match on Centre Court.
Follow all the latest scores and match updates from Wimbledon below:
Carlos Alcaraz hopes Spain follow his lead after beating France’s Ugo Humbert
Reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz hopes his fourth-round victory over Frenchman Ugo Humbert is a good omen ahead of Spain’s Euro 2024 semi-final on Tuesday.
Alcaraz had his serve broken five times by Humbert but regrouped to book a quarter-final berth, which will take place on the same day Spain face France in Munich for a place in the final.
With Spain set to kick off at 8pm on Tuesday, world number three Alcaraz is hopeful All England Club organisers will schedule his last-eight tie for earlier in the day.
“Hopefully they’re going to get the same results as me today,” Alcaraz said with a smile.
Alcaraz spent exactly three hours on Centre Court before he downed Ugo Humbert 6-3 6-4 1-6 7-5.
TV presenter Anne Diamond criticised over ‘unforgivable’ Emma Raducanu remark
The TV presenter Anne Diamond has been criticised for calling Emma Raducanu’s decision to drop out of a mixed doubles tournament with Andy Murray “unforgivable”.
The 21-year-old tennis champ announced on Saturday (6 July) that she had pulled out of the match with Murray due to stiffness in her right wrist – this, however, meant that what would have been Murray’s final Championships match was cancelled. Instead, his defeat alongside his brother Jamie in the men’s double on Thursday (4 July) would now be recognised as his last ever match.
Diamond, who found fame on the Eighties chat show Good Morning Britain and is currently a presenter on GB News, was appearing on the channel when she criticised Raducanu. At one point she compared the player’s decision to Rishi Sunak’s heavily condemned decision to leave a D-Day event early in June.
TV presenter hit out at 21-year-old over what she perceived to be a ‘giant snub’ of Andy Murray
When is Novak Djokovic’s match at Wimbledon against Holger Rune?
Novak Djokovic battles Holger Rune for a place in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, with the seven-time champion expecting “fireworks” in the match of the day on Centre Court.
Djokovic has lost twice against the 21-year-old Rune in their previous five meetings, with Rune defeating the Serbian in back-to-back matches in Paris and Rome to establish himself as one of the sport’s biggest rising stars.
Rune has struggled for forms at times this season but the confident Dane will fancy his chances of pulling off an upset, with Djokovic dropping a set in his two previous wins against the British wildcard Jacob Fearnley and unseeded Australian Alexei Popyrin.
Djokovic is expecting ‘fireworks’ in his meeting with the 21-year-old Rune
Wimbledon 2024 prize money: How much do players earn round-by-round?
The total prize money at Wimbledon has reached £50m for the first time ahead of the 2024 Championships.
The winner of the men’s and women’s singles titles will take home a record £2.7m each, with the runner-ups earning £1.4m.
The prize money increases round-by-round, starting from £60,000 for reaching the first round - even if you don’t win.
Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova took home a record £2.35m last year, with the prize money for the men’s and women’s singles champion increasing by almost 15 per cent in 2024.
The total prize money pool increased for this year’s Championships
Wimbledon 2024 commentators and presenters: BBC line-up including Nick Kyrgios, Clare Balding and John McEnroe
Wimbledon returns to our screens over the next fortnight after a thrilling tournament last year that culminated in Carlos Alcaraz defeating Novak Djokovic in an epic men’s final watched by an audience of over 15 million.
There was a significant change in the BBC’s coverage last year, as Clare Balding succeeded Sue Barker as the face of Wimbledon. Barker had been the BBC’s lead Wimbledon presenter for 30 years.
And there is a controversial addition to the coverage this year, with Nick Kyrgios, the Australian star and Wimbledon runner-up two years ago, joining the BBC to offer commentary while he remains sidelined by injury.
For those unable to make the journey to SW19, here’s who will keep you company on the BBC
Giant Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard carries the spirit of the lucky loser at Wimbledon
After his lucky break, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard is making the most of his opportunity at Wimbledon. At 6’8”, the giant Frenchman with a serve that has reached a top speed of 151 mph can appear to tower above the rest of the field at the All England Club in more ways than one: with 105 aces and 196 winners from his three wins so far, he is topping the stat sheets while flying through the tournament.
But what is even more notable against Mpetshi Perricard’s breakthrough is that he wasn’t even supposed to be in the main draw. Beaten in the final round of qualifying, he is the first lucky loser to reach the second week at Wimbledon for 29 years.
The lucky loser has found he has, well, “nothing to lose”. As the top seed in qualifying, Mpetshi Perricard thought his hopes of a Wimbledon debut were over a narrow defeat to compatriot Maxime Janvier. Mpetshi Perricard was left hanging around the locker rooms at the All England Club, holding out for a late withdrawal, when on Sunday night he got the news he was waiting for. He replaced Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the main draw and took the injured Spaniard’s first-round match against the American seed Korda.
With three wins and 105 aces so far, the 6ft 8in Frenchman has become the first lucky loser to reach the second week at Wimbledon for 29 years
Emma Raducanu out of Wimbledon after painful defeat to qualifier Lulu Sun
At least Emma Raducanu knew the feeling, of being the unknown, overlooked quantity and stepping onto the big stage to attack with merciless intent. But at Wimbledon, the strategy that won Raducanu the US Open as an 18-year-old qualifier has now been used against her.
As New Zealand player Lulu Sun thundered another crushing forehand winner past Raducanu on Centre Court, the world No 123 advanced to the quarter-finals having started the tournament in the first round of qualifying two weeks ago.
A 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 scoreline illustrates one story from this match, a one-sided first set, a battle in the second, a challenging third after Raducanu slipped on the grass and called a medical timeout that rather stalled her comeback.
But a winners’ count of 52 for Sun to Raducanu’s 19 tells another tale. The Sun, really, was on fire, as the last British player in the singles draw was wiped off Centre Court by a barrage of forehand strikes from the 23-year-old only making her second appearance at a grand slam.
Raducanu forced the deciding set but took a medical timeout after slipping at the start of the third, as the qualifier won 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals
Wimbledon Monday order of play: Past champions Elena Rybakina and Novak Djokovic return on Day 8
Novak Djokovic returns to action as the fourth round of Wimbledon continues, with the seven-time champion facing Holger Rune in the match of the day on Centre Court.
Rune, 21, has beaten Djokovic in two of their five meetings and the confident Dane will fancy his chances of taking down the seven-time champion at Wimbledon. .
Elsewhere, Elena Rybakina is looking strong and the 2022 champion Anna Kalinskaya in a wide-open section of the women’s draw after Yulia Putintsevka knocked out world No 1 Iga Swiatek.
Novak Djokovic faces Holger Rune and Alexander Zverev meets Taylor Fritz on Centre Court
Emma Raducanu breaks silence on decision that ended Andy Murray’s Wimbledon career after singles exit
Emma Raducanu said she stands by her decision to withdraw from her Wimbledon mixed-doubles match with Andy Murray after exiting the singles tournament following a three-set defeat to qualifier Lulu Sun.
Raducanu woke up with a stiff wrist on Saturday and informed Murray that she would be prioritising her involvement in the singles, even though it denied the two-time champion a final match at the All England Club.
The 21-year-old was then knocked out in the singles in the fourth round by world number 123 Sun on Centre Court on Sunday, losing in three sets to the qualifier as she struggled with her lower back.
