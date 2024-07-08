✕ Close Sun Sets On Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon Campaign

Emma Raducanu crashed out of Wimbledon on Sunday after defeat to the qualifier Lulu Sun on Centre Court with Elena Rybakina the new favourite for the women’s singles at SW19.

Raducanu was bidding to reach the quarter-finals for the first time but was outpowered by her opponent, the world number 123, who won 6-2 5-7 6-2.

With Coco Gauff also tumbling out after defeat to Emma Navarro, the Kazakhstani, a winner in 2022 at the All England Club, has emerged as the favourite and returns to Centre Court for the first time in 2024 today, facing No.17 seed Anna Kalinskaya.

Another former champion, Novak Djokovic, is also in action, and faces No. 15 seed Holger Rune in the third match on Centre Court.

