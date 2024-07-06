Support truly

Wimbledon is set to be disrupted by rain and wind on Saturday as players, fans and ground staff battle the elements.

The UK’s summer has barely got off the ground and the tennis at SW19 has been affected this week by spells of rain and blustery winds.

The Met Office predicts rain into the start of the afternoon in south-west London, with the start of play delayed until 1:00pm.

“Changeable and breezy, with the south rather showery. Bright, breezy and more generally showery conditions following later, the showers perhaps thundery for a time before easing,” the forecast read.

There are set to be “clear spells” in the evening.

The rain won’t be a problem for those on Centre Court or Court No 1, where the roof will be closed. The roof will also shut out the wind and make for conditions more akin to an indoor court.

Fans shelter as they wait in the Wimbledon queue before Saturday’s play ( Getty Images )

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu get their doubles act underway on Saturday, while Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are in action and Britain’s Cameron Norrie and Harriet Dart looks to reach the fourth round of the Championships.

Dart became the third Briton to reach the third round when she defeated compatriot Katie Boulter in three sets and now takes on China’s Xinyu Wang, who scored the biggest win of her career in the previous round against fifth seed Jessica Pegula.

Dart’s match could be affected as she is on Court No 2, with the start of her match delayed until 12pm.

Norrie, meanwhile, faces German fourth seed Alexander Zverev on Centre Court after his excellent win over the new British No 1 Jack Draper in the second round.

Murray and Raducanu have teamed up for a sensational pairing of Britain’s two active grand slam champions in the mixed doubles, in what could be Murray’s final match at Wimbledon following his defeat in the men’s doubles with brother Jamie.

Djokovic, having survived a scare against the British wildcard Jacob Fearnley in the second round, now takes on the Alexei Popyrin, who pushed the 24-time grand slam champion to four sets at the Australian Open at the start of the year.

World No 1 Swiatek is warming up nicely at Wimbledon having reached the quarter-finals last year and takes on Yulia Putintseva, who won the Birmingham title on grass last month.

The Met Office said a “strong jet stream in the Atlantic” is causing the changeable conditions this week.

“Much of the UK will continue to be on the cooler side of the jet, meaning temperatures will be around or just below average,” it said. “Where there is sunshine though, it will feel fairly warm, largely in the south.”

For Saturday’s full order of play, click here.