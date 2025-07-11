Two Wimbledon fans faint in Carlos Alcaraz semi-final with temperatures soaring
The spectators were tended to by paramedics on Centre Court, a day on from three fans fainting
Two spectators at Wimbledon fainted in the same game of Carlos Alcaraz’s semi-final on Friday as temperatures hit 31C on Centre Court.
A day on from three fans fainting during the women’s semi-finals, Alcaraz’s match against Taylor Fritz was interrupted in the second set.
In the east stand bathed in sunshine, a brief stoppage of around two minutes occurred with Fritz 4-3 up on serve, as the spectator was tended to by medical staff and umbrellas.
Moments later, in the same game, an elderly fan in the west stand was taken away by paramedics before collapsing to the ground, just before reaching the steps down to the gangway. She was later taken away on a stretcher.
The stoppage seemed to aid Fritz, who carved out his first break point of the match, but Alcaraz saved it with a massive first serve and held.
Temperatures were around 31C when the incidents occurred, with 32C likely to be the maximum temperature midway through the afternoon.
Andre Agassi, the 1992 Wimbledon champion, said on commentary for the BBC: “As players we train for this [heat].
“They [spectators] are sitting in the baking sun and as players we worry about them.
“Let's hope they are OK.”
Defending champion Alcaraz won the first set against world No 5 Fritz, as the Spaniard looks to book his spot in a third consecutive Wimbledon final.
