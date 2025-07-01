Who will win Wimbledon? Cast your vote for the men’s and women’s singles champions
With favourites like Alcaraz, Sinner, Swiatek and Gauff still in the running, the stage is set for a blockbuster finish at SW19 – but who are your winners?
The 2025 Championships at Wimbledon are underway, with the All England Club basking in scorching summer heat as the world’s top tennis stars battle it out on the iconic grass courts.
British hopes are led by Jack Draper, who is aiming to make a deep run on home soil, while Novak Djokovic begins his pursuit of a record 25th grand slam title.
Top seed Jannik Sinner is also in action, alongside defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who survived an early scare in his opening match.
In the women’s draw, reigning champion Barbora Krejcikova returns after an injury concern, French Open winner Coco Gauff looks to continue her momentum, and world No 1 Iga Swiatek headlines a field packed with quality, including Jessica Pegula and rising talents like Alexandra Eala.
British favourite Emma Raducanu is safely through her opener, and with the tournament heating up – literally and figuratively – fans can expect another fortnight of drama, shocks and unforgettable moments.
The competition is fierce. Early rounds have already produced surprises, proving that on these iconic grass courts, anything can happen.
Who do you think will win the Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles title?
And who is your pick for the Wimbledon 2025 women’s singles champion?
Don’t forget to share your predictions in the comments.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments