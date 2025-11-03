WTA Finals live: Swiatek battles Rybakina as Anisimova and Keys face elimination
Iga Swiatek faces Elena Rybakina after opening wins while Amanda Anisimova and Madison Keys look to bounce back
Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina will look to back up their opening wins on day three of the WTA Finals in Riyadh.
Swiatek swept aside a rusty Madison Keys 6-1 6-2 in the World No 2’s first match on Saturday, requiring just 61 minutes to beat the Australian Open champion as she made her return after two months out.
An in-form Rybakina then took down Wimbledon and US Open finalist Amanda Anisimova, leaving both Americans at risk of elimination if they fall to a second defeat later today.
Swiatek has defeated Rybakina in all four of their meetings this season, after previously trailing their head-to-head 4-2 at the start of the year, and the winner will take charge of the Serena Williams Group
Follow live scores and updates from the WTA Finals, below:
WTA Finals: Group permutations
If Swiatek and Keys win: Swiatek advances as group winner, Anisimova eliminated
If Rybakina and Anisimova win: Rybakina advances as group winner, Keys eliminated
If Swiatek wins in straight sets and Anisimova wins in three sets: Swiatek advances in top-two, Keys remains alive
If Rybakina wins in straight sets and Keys wins in three sets: Rybakina advances in top-two, Anisimova remains alive
Today's WTA Finals order of play
From 12:00pm GMT: (1) Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini v (6) Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko
Not before 2pm GMT: (2) Iga Swiatek v (6) Elena Rybakina
Followed by: (4) Amanda Anisimova v (7) Madison Keys
Followed by: (4) Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens v (8) Asia Muhammad and Demi Schuurs
