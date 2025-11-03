Swiatek dominates against Keys in WTA Finals opener

Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina will look to back up their opening wins on day three of the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

Swiatek swept aside a rusty Madison Keys 6-1 6-2 in the World No 2’s first match on Saturday, requiring just 61 minutes to beat the Australian Open champion as she made her return after two months out.

An in-form Rybakina then took down Wimbledon and US Open finalist Amanda Anisimova, leaving both Americans at risk of elimination if they fall to a second defeat later today.

Swiatek has defeated Rybakina in all four of their meetings this season, after previously trailing their head-to-head 4-2 at the start of the year, and the winner will take charge of the Serena Williams Group

Follow live scores and updates from the WTA Finals, below: