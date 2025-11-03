Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

WTA Finals live: Swiatek battles Rybakina as Anisimova and Keys face elimination

Iga Swiatek faces Elena Rybakina after opening wins while Amanda Anisimova and Madison Keys look to bounce back

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 03 November 2025 11:25 GMT
Swiatek dominates against Keys in WTA Finals opener

Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina will look to back up their opening wins on day three of the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

Swiatek swept aside a rusty Madison Keys 6-1 6-2 in the World No 2’s first match on Saturday, requiring just 61 minutes to beat the Australian Open champion as she made her return after two months out.

An in-form Rybakina then took down Wimbledon and US Open finalist Amanda Anisimova, leaving both Americans at risk of elimination if they fall to a second defeat later today.

Swiatek has defeated Rybakina in all four of their meetings this season, after previously trailing their head-to-head 4-2 at the start of the year, and the winner will take charge of the Serena Williams Group

Follow live scores and updates from the WTA Finals, below:

Iga Swiatek beats rusty Madison Keys on opening day of WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek required just 61 minutes to beat Madison Keys on Saturday, in what was the American’s first match since the US Open two months ago.

Swiatek won 6-1 6-2 and the World No 2 said afterwards that she was “in the zone” during the straight-sets win.

"Kind of [happy] with everything. Mostly my serve and overall focus,” Swiatek said.

"I was in the zone from the beginning to the end, and I really wanted to keep it that way."

(Reuters)
Jamie Braidwood3 November 2025 11:25

WTA Finals: Group permutations

If Swiatek and Keys win: Swiatek advances as group winner, Anisimova eliminated

If Rybakina and Anisimova win: Rybakina advances as group winner, Keys eliminated

If Swiatek wins in straight sets and Anisimova wins in three sets: Swiatek advances in top-two, Keys remains alive

If Rybakina wins in straight sets and Keys wins in three sets: Rybakina advances in top-two, Anisimova remains alive

Jamie Braidwood3 November 2025 11:10

Today's WTA Finals order of play

From 12:00pm GMT: (1) Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini v (6) Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko

Not before 2pm GMT: (2) Iga Swiatek v (6) Elena Rybakina

Followed by: (4) Amanda Anisimova v (7) Madison Keys

Followed by: (4) Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens v (8) Asia Muhammad and Demi Schuurs

Jamie Braidwood3 November 2025 11:04

Hello and welcome

Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina will look to back up their opening wins at the WTA Finals on day three of the tournament in Riyadh.

Swiatek swept aside a rusty Madison Keys 6-1 6-2 while Rybakina took down Wimbledon and US Open finalist Amanda Anisimova on Saturday.

Swiatek has defeated Rybakina in all four of their meetings this season, after previously trailing their head-to-head 4-2 at the start of the year.

In the second all-American match of the week, the loser of the match between Anisimova and Keys could face an early elimination from the Finals.

Jamie Braidwood3 November 2025 11:00

