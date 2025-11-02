Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
When are WTA Finals? Confirmed order of play, schedule and prize money

Coco Gauff will be joined by major champions Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys in the eight-player WTA Finals

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 02 November 2025 09:09 GMT
(Yumna Al-Arashi / WTA)

The WTA Finals return to Riyadh for a second year with Coco Gauff the defending champion and World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka attempting to win the year-end crown for the first time.

The eight-player finals will feature all four of this season’s grand slam champions, with US Open champion Sabalenka and French Open champion Gauff joined by Wimbledon winner Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Madison Keys.

Americans Amanda Anisimova and Jessica Pegula and Jasmine Paolini have also qualified, with former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina grabbing the final spot ahead of Mirra Andreeva.

On Sunday, World No 1 Sabalenka begins her campaign against Paolini, before Gauff and Pegula face off in an all-American clash. Swiatek and Rybakina opened with victories on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know

When are the WTA Finals?

The tournament will begin on Saturday 1 November, with the finals of the singles and doubles taking place a week later on Saturday 8 November.

What is the singles draw?

Stefanie Graf Group: Aryna Sabalenka (1), Coco Gauff (3), Jessica Pegula (5), Jasmine Paolini (8)

Serena Williams Group: Iga Swiatek (2), Amanda Anisimova (4), Elena Rybakina (6), Madison Keys (7)

WTA Finals order of play, results tournament schedule

Saturday 1 November: Singles, doubles round-robin

(1) Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini def. (8) Asia Muhammad and Demi Schuurs, 6-3 6-3

(2) Iga Swiatek def. (7) Madison Keys, 6-1 6-2

(6) Elena Rybakina def. (4) Amanda Anisimova, 6-3 6-1

(6) Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko def. (4) Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens, 1-6 7-5 (10-5)

Sunday 2 November: Singles, doubles round-robin

From 12:00pm GMT: (3) Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe vs (5) Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider

Not before 2pm GMT: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (8) Jasmine Paolini

Followed by: (3) Coco Gauff vs (5) Jessica Pegula

Followed by: (2) Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend vs (7) Timea Babos and Luisa Stefani

Monday 3 November: Singles, doubles round-robin

From 12:00pm GMT: Doubles

Not before 2pm GMT: Singles

Followed by: Singles

Followed by: Doubles

Tuesday 4 November: Singles, doubles round-robin

From 12:00pm GMT: Doubles

Not before 2pm GMT: Singles

Followed by: Singles

Followed by: Doubles

Wednesday 5 November: Singles, doubles round-robin

From 12:00pm GMT: Doubles

Not before 2pm GMT: Singles

Followed by: Singles

Followed by: Doubles

Thursday 6 November: Singles, doubles round-robin

From 12:00pm GMT: Doubles

Not before 2pm GMT: Singles

Followed by: Singles

Followed by: Doubles

Friday 7 November: Singles, doubles semi-finals

From 12:30pm GMT: Doubles semi-final 1

Not before 3pm GMT: Singles semi-final 1

Followed by: Singles semi-final 2

Followed by: Doubles semi-final 2

Saturday 8 November: Singles, doubles finals

From 1pm GMT: Doubles final

Not before 4pm GMT: Singles final

WTA Finals prize money

There is a total of $15.5m (£12m) in prize money across the event, an increase of $250,000 from 2024. The women’s singles champion can win a maximum of $5,235,000 if she goes undefeated.

Singles

Participant fee: $340,000

Round robin win: $355,000

Semi-final win: $1,290,000

Finals win: $2,540,000

Doubles (per team)

Participant fee: $142,000

Round robin win: $72,000

Semi-final win: $257,000

Finals win: $524,000

WTA Finals ranking points

The ranking points on offer is the same for both draws, with an undefeated champion earning 1,500 ranking points.

Round robin win: 200

Semi-final win: 400

Finals win: 500

