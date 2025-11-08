WTA Finals prize money: How much is on the line as Sabalenka and Rybakina compete for biggest payday in women’s tennis?
World No 1 Sabalenka could earn more for winning the WTA Finals undefeated than she did for winning the US Open title
Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will compete for the biggest single payday in women’s tennis history as they bid to win the WTA Finals for the first time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Sabalenka and Rybakina both won all three of their round-robin matches to advance to the final undefeated, which means a record prize of $5,235,000 (£3.98m) will be on the line for the champion.
It is more than Sabalenka received for winning the US Open title two months ago, where the World No 1 pocketed an overall prize of $5m (£3.74m) for defeating Amanda Anisimova for her fourth grand slam title.
The biggest single payday of the season on the men’s side also took place in Riyadh, when Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz to win $6m (£4.5m) in the final of the Six Kings Slam exhibition.
Saudi Arabia is into the second year of its three-year deal to host the WTA Finals and announced record prize money of $15.5m (£12m) for the year-end event, which features the best eight players in the world.
It is the highest profile women’s tennis event to take place in Saudi Arabia, which has often been accused of using sport and entertainment to whitewash its human rights record.
Sabalenka will also set a new WTA record for season earnings, regardless of how she performs in Saturday’s final.
According to the WTA, Sabalenka has already won $12,313,519 this season - with the WTA Finals set to take her season earnings well above previous record owned by Serena Williams in 2013, when she won $12,385,572.
WTA Finals prize money
Undefeated champion: $5,235,000
Runner-up, with four wins: $2,695,000
Prize money breakdown
Participant fee: $340,000
Round robin win: $355,000
Semi-final win: $1,290,000
Finals win: $2,540,000
How WTA Finals compares to grand slams
- WTA Finals champion: $5.235m (£3.98m)
- 2025 US Open champion: $5m (£3.74m)
- 2025 Wimbledon champion: $4m (£3m)
- 2025 French Open champion: $2.9m (£2.17m)
- 2025 Australian Open champion: $2.3m (£1.75m)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments