Independent
Trump latest
WTA Finals order of play including Swiatek v Rybakina and Anisimova v Keys

Iga Swiatek takes on Elena Rybakina as Amanda Anisimova and Madison Keys search for their first wins of the week

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 02 November 2025 20:03 GMT
Iga Swiatek takes on Elena Rybakina
Iga Swiatek takes on Elena Rybakina (Getty Images for WTA)

Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina will look to back up their opening wins at the WTA Finals on day three of the tournament in Riyadh.

Swiatek swept aside a rusty Madison Keys 6-1 6-2 while Rybakina took down Wimbledon and US Open finalist Amanda Anisimova on Saturday.

Swiatek has defeated Rybakina in all four of their meetings this season, after previously trailing their head-to-head 4-2 at the start of the year.

In the second all-American match of the week, the loser of the match between Anisimova and Keys could face an early elimination from the Finals.

On Sunday, Aryna Sabalenka opened her campaign with a dominant win over Jasmine Paolini while Jessica Pegula beat a struggling Coco Gauff.

Here’s everything you need to know

WTA Finals order of play, results tournament schedule

Saturday 1 November

(1) Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini def. (8) Asia Muhammad and Demi Schuurs, 6-3 6-3

(2) Iga Swiatek def. (7) Madison Keys, 6-1 6-2

(6) Elena Rybakina def. (4) Amanda Anisimova, 6-3 6-1

(6) Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko def. (4) Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens, 1-6 7-5 (10-5)

Sunday 2 November

(3) Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe def. (5) Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider, 6-3, 7-6 (2)

(1) Aryna Sabalenka def. (8) Jasmine Paolini, 6-3, 6-1

(5) Jessica Pegula def. (3) Coco Gauff, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2.

Followed by: (2) Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend vs (7) Timea Babos and Luisa Stefani

Monday 3 November: Singles, doubles round-robin

From 12:00pm GMT: (1) Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini v (6) Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko

Not before 2pm GMT: (2) Iga Swiatek v (6) Elena Rybakina

Followed by: (4) Amanda Anisimova v (7) Madison Keys

Followed by: (4) Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens v (8) Asia Muhammad and Demi Schuurs, 6-3 6-3

Tuesday 4 November: Singles, doubles round-robin

From 12:00pm GMT: Doubles

Not before 2pm GMT: Singles

Followed by: Singles

Followed by: Doubles

Wednesday 5 November: Singles, doubles round-robin

From 12:00pm GMT: Doubles

Not before 2pm GMT: Singles

Followed by: Singles

Followed by: Doubles

Thursday 6 November: Singles, doubles round-robin

From 12:00pm GMT: Doubles

Not before 2pm GMT: Singles

Followed by: Singles

Followed by: Doubles

Friday 7 November: Singles, doubles semi-finals

From 12:30pm GMT: Doubles semi-final 1

Not before 3pm GMT: Singles semi-final 1

Followed by: Singles semi-final 2

Followed by: Doubles semi-final 2

Saturday 8 November: Singles, doubles finals

From 1pm GMT: Doubles final

Not before 4pm GMT: Singles final

WTA Finals prize money

There is a total of $15.5m (£12m) in prize money across the event, an increase of $250,000 from 2024. The women’s singles champion can win a maximum of $5,235,000 if she goes undefeated.

Singles

Participant fee: $340,000

Round robin win: $355,000

Semi-final win: $1,290,000

Finals win: $2,540,000

Doubles (per team)

Participant fee: $142,000

Round robin win: $72,000

Semi-final win: $257,000

Finals win: $524,000

WTA Finals ranking points

The ranking points on offer is the same for both draws, with an undefeated champion earning 1,500 ranking points.

Round robin win: 200

Semi-final win: 400

Finals win: 500

