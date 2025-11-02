WTA Finals order of play including Swiatek v Rybakina and Anisimova v Keys
Iga Swiatek takes on Elena Rybakina as Amanda Anisimova and Madison Keys search for their first wins of the week
Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina will look to back up their opening wins at the WTA Finals on day three of the tournament in Riyadh.
Swiatek swept aside a rusty Madison Keys 6-1 6-2 while Rybakina took down Wimbledon and US Open finalist Amanda Anisimova on Saturday.
Swiatek has defeated Rybakina in all four of their meetings this season, after previously trailing their head-to-head 4-2 at the start of the year.
In the second all-American match of the week, the loser of the match between Anisimova and Keys could face an early elimination from the Finals.
On Sunday, Aryna Sabalenka opened her campaign with a dominant win over Jasmine Paolini while Jessica Pegula beat a struggling Coco Gauff.
WTA Finals order of play, results tournament schedule
Saturday 1 November
(1) Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini def. (8) Asia Muhammad and Demi Schuurs, 6-3 6-3
(2) Iga Swiatek def. (7) Madison Keys, 6-1 6-2
(6) Elena Rybakina def. (4) Amanda Anisimova, 6-3 6-1
(6) Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko def. (4) Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens, 1-6 7-5 (10-5)
Sunday 2 November
(3) Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe def. (5) Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider, 6-3, 7-6 (2)
(1) Aryna Sabalenka def. (8) Jasmine Paolini, 6-3, 6-1
(5) Jessica Pegula def. (3) Coco Gauff, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2.
Followed by: (2) Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend vs (7) Timea Babos and Luisa Stefani
Monday 3 November: Singles, doubles round-robin
From 12:00pm GMT: (1) Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini v (6) Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko
Not before 2pm GMT: (2) Iga Swiatek v (6) Elena Rybakina
Followed by: (4) Amanda Anisimova v (7) Madison Keys
Followed by: (4) Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens v (8) Asia Muhammad and Demi Schuurs, 6-3 6-3
Tuesday 4 November: Singles, doubles round-robin
From 12:00pm GMT: Doubles
Not before 2pm GMT: Singles
Followed by: Singles
Followed by: Doubles
Wednesday 5 November: Singles, doubles round-robin
From 12:00pm GMT: Doubles
Not before 2pm GMT: Singles
Followed by: Singles
Followed by: Doubles
Thursday 6 November: Singles, doubles round-robin
From 12:00pm GMT: Doubles
Not before 2pm GMT: Singles
Followed by: Singles
Followed by: Doubles
Friday 7 November: Singles, doubles semi-finals
From 12:30pm GMT: Doubles semi-final 1
Not before 3pm GMT: Singles semi-final 1
Followed by: Singles semi-final 2
Followed by: Doubles semi-final 2
Saturday 8 November: Singles, doubles finals
From 1pm GMT: Doubles final
Not before 4pm GMT: Singles final
WTA Finals prize money
There is a total of $15.5m (£12m) in prize money across the event, an increase of $250,000 from 2024. The women’s singles champion can win a maximum of $5,235,000 if she goes undefeated.
Singles
Participant fee: $340,000
Round robin win: $355,000
Semi-final win: $1,290,000
Finals win: $2,540,000
Doubles (per team)
Participant fee: $142,000
Round robin win: $72,000
Semi-final win: $257,000
Finals win: $524,000
WTA Finals ranking points
The ranking points on offer is the same for both draws, with an undefeated champion earning 1,500 ranking points.
Round robin win: 200
Semi-final win: 400
Finals win: 500
