Australian Open player comes to aid of collapsing ball girl during record-breaking win

Zeynep Sonmez is the first Turkish player to reach the second round of the Australian Open women’s singles

Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey helps a ball kid who fainted from the court
Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey helps a ball kid who fainted from the court (AP)

Turkey’s Zeynep Sonmez came to the aid of a ball girl who collapsed due to heat exhaustion as the qualifier went on to claim a historic victory for her country at the Australian Open.

Sonmez became the first Turkish woman to reach the second round of the Australian Open as she knocked out the 11th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 on the 1573 Arena.

Midway through the match, as Sonmez was about to receive serve, the ball girl stood underneath the umpire’s chair suddenly fell to her back before continuing to look unsteady as she got back to her feet.

On a sunny opening day in Melbourne, with temperatures reaching 28c, play was stopped by the umpire as Sonmez came to the ball girl’s side and guided her off the court by putting her arm over her shoulder.

Sonmez’s intervention came just in time as the ball girl then fainted again while being helped to a shaded seat, as tournament officials and medics stepped in to offer her water.

Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez reacts on her match point against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova
Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez reacts on her match point against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova (AFP via Getty Images)
Supporters of Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez cheer
Supporters of Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez cheer (AFP via Getty Images)

When the match continued after a brief delay, Sonmez required two hours and 27 minutes to complete her victory over the world No 11 Alexandrova, a result that continues a brilliant after the 23-year-old came through qualifying to reach the main draw.

Sonmez, the world No 112, also made history at last year’s Wimbledon as she became the first Turkish player to reach the third round of a grand slam. Her victory at the Australian Open came in a raucous atmosphere as many fans waved Turkish flags.

