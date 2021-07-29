Sign up to The Independent’s free Sports Brief newsletter

The sporting world moves fast. Maybe faster than ever. And to reflect that we are launching a new sport newsletter.

The Sports Brief is a weekly email that The Independent will be launching on 2 August and will cover any and every sport that we report on.

Just as our lives become busier post lockdown so does the world of sport as the removal of restrictions mean schedules have returned to something that looks a bit more normal.

The combination of busy lives and plenty of sport can make it difficult to keep up week to week. That is where The Sports Brief comes in; our aim is to cherry pick everything you might need to know in an easily digestible format that helps you keep on top of the latest when it is convenient for you.

The newsletter will allow us to showcase as much of the action as possible from the sporting world in an exciting new layout and deliver it straight to your inbox every Monday evening. We will be bringing you the top stories from that week, the best videos and the pick of analysis from our team of dedicated sports writers.

On top of that what we will also deliver with this new-look newsletter is a range of sport special emails delivered to you during the major sporting events throughout the year from Cheltenham Festival to the British Grand Prix and beyond.

The Sports Brief is going to be replacing our current rugby email that is sent on Monday mornings. If you are already signed up to the rugby email then you don’t need to do anything, you will automatically receive the Sports Brief instead but in the evening rather than the morning.