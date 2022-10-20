Jump to content

Tyson Fury opts to fight Derek Chisora again after Anthony Joshua deal collapses

Fury previously beat Chisora in 2011 and 2014.

Mark Staniforth
Thursday 20 October 2022 10:35
Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora will clash for a third time in December (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora will clash for a third time in December (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury will press ahead with a trilogy fight with old foe Derek Chisora on December 3 after the collapse of negotiations for a prospective domestic showdown with Anthony Joshua earlier this month.

The bout against Chisora, whom Fury previously beat in 2011 and 2014, will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and represent the 34-year-old Fury’s first fight since a routine sixth-round stoppage of another domestic rival, Dillian Whyte, in April.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren said: “I am thrilled to be delivering a Tyson Fury world title defence in front of the British fans in London.

“Tyson clearly conquered America across his trilogy with Deontay Wilder and there is also huge demand to stage his fights from sites across the world.

“Tyson wanted to fight in his home country again this year following his special night at Wembley Stadium in April. This brings us to the magnificent Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a match against an old rival in Derek Chisora.

“Derek, also a big favourite with British fans, has reinvented himself in recent years and Tyson has long stated his wish to fight him for a third time.”

Warren reiterated Fury’s plan to take on Joshua’s conqueror Oleksandr Usyk in a unification fight in the first part of next year.

The Ukrainian previously indicated he had no desire to fight before the new year.

“Tyson can’t afford any slip-up in this fight as he has the much-publicised undisputed match-up with Usyk in the new year which we’re really looking forward to,” added Warren.

Daniel Dubois will make the first defence of his version of the WBA title against Kevin Lerena on the undercard.

